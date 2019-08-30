Sushi Yuki restaurant will open in new building on Kinnickinnic Ave.

Development of the long-anticipated Sushi Yuki restaurant is underway in Bay View.

Demolition work is underway on the vacant, one-story building at 2349 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. A crew from Duffek Construction is making quick work of leveling the wood-framed structure. City records indicate the 1,308-square-foot building was constructed in 1947.

Its replacement, slated to be home to Sushi Yuki restaurant, is being designed by Galbraith Carnahan Architects. The new, one-story building will have a black exterior with wood accents. “Inside the space there will be exposed wood and steel roof trusses. The bar will feature a live edge wooden bar top, harvested from local trees,” said architect Joe Galbraith via email.

The new restaurant will be run by executive chef Jin San Koh who also owns the land with his wife Sung Hee “Jenny” Kim. The partners also own Sakura Japan Sushi & Grill in Waukesha. They previously owned and operated Osaka Little Japan restaurant at 2336 N. Farwell Ave.

The Sushi Yuki name is a reference to Wisconsin’s climate according to a recent interview. “Yuki” is the Japanese word for “snow.” The new space will house approximately 20 tables inside, and an exterior patio for when weather permits outdoor dining.

The couple acquired the Bay View property in May 2016 for $150,000 from retiring barber John Puente. The 87-year-old passed away months later after operating Puente’s Barber Shop for decades.

The .08-acre property is currently assessed for $113,900.

Sushi Yuki is expected to open in early 2020.

Photos

Rendering

