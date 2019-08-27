Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Kindred (2535 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) had its last day of business over the weekend.

The restaurant, located on the main floor of the boutique hotel, the Kinn Guesthouse, officially closed on Sunday, Aug. 25th. Owners and sisters Vesna and Marija Madunic made the announcement via Facebook post on the same day. “We are sad to announce the closing of Kindred,” the post reads. “It has brought us great joy to serve our guests over these last two and ½ years, in an environment that we built and love, and it is the support and happy faces of our customers that fueled our desire to continue to serve every day.”

According to the post, a lack of customers drove the decision to close. Instead, the sisters will turn their focus to their other businesses, Gracious Events Catering & Event Design and Firefly Restaurant & Lounge (7754 Harwood Ave.) in Wauwatosa. This year will mark Gracious Events’ 23rd year in business, while Firefly Restaurant has been operating for 16 years.

The Madunics went on to thank the “undying dedication, positivity, respect and dedication” of the Kindred staff. “Truly, we have a family that embodies the ‘kindred spirit’ and for that we are grateful,” the post says. “As with all things in life, you win some, you lose some, but hopefully you live and learn with joy and gratitude.”

Kindred opened in 2017, and specialized in Midwest-inspired New American dishes, along with wine and cocktails.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.