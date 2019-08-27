Dining

Bay View’s Kindred Restaurant Has Closed

Restaurant on main floor of Kinn Guesthouse on Kinnickinnic Ave. sadly says goodbye.

By - Aug 27th, 2019 01:53 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
The Kindred restaurant at the Kinn Guesthouse, 2535 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

The Kindred restaurant at the Kinn Guesthouse, 2535 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Kindred (2535 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) had its last day of business over the weekend.

The restaurant, located on the main floor of the boutique hotel, the Kinn Guesthouse, officially closed on Sunday, Aug. 25th. Owners and sisters Vesna and Marija Madunic made the announcement via Facebook post on the same day. “We are sad to announce the closing of Kindred,” the post reads. “It has brought us great joy to serve our guests over these last two and ½ years, in an environment that we built and love, and it is the support and happy faces of our customers that fueled our desire to continue to serve every day.”

According to the post, a lack of customers drove the decision to close. Instead, the sisters will turn their focus to their other businesses, Gracious Events Catering & Event Design and Firefly Restaurant & Lounge (7754 Harwood Ave.) in Wauwatosa. This year will mark Gracious Events’ 23rd year in business, while Firefly Restaurant has been operating for 16 years. 

The Madunics went on to thank the “undying dedication, positivity, respect and dedication” of the Kindred staff. “Truly, we have a family that embodies the ‘kindred spirit’ and for that we are grateful,” the post says. “As with all things in life, you win some, you lose some, but hopefully you live and learn with joy and gratitude.”

Kindred opened in 2017, and specialized in Midwest-inspired New American dishes, along with wine and cocktails.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Dining, Food & Drink

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us