State’s pro-Democratic special interest groups raised 5 times more than pro-GOP groups in first half of 2019.

Pro-Democratic electioneering groups in Wisconsin raised five times as much as their Republican counterparts in the first half of 2019. All told, three dozen special interest groups that raise and spend unlimited amounts of money to influence state and federal elections received nearly $3.2 million from Wisconsin contributors during this period, a Wisconsin Democracy Campaign review found.

The contributions went to 527 groups, which are named for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) rules that govern them. The Wisconsin contributions came from nearly 300 individuals, businesses, unions, trade groups, and tribes representing a host of powerful special interests like health care, manufacturing, transportation, business, and liberal and conservative ideological outfits.

Nearly $2.7 million, or 84 percent, of the Wisconsin contributions went to Democratic-leaning 527 groups, and about $497,600, or 16 percent, went to Republican 527 groups. 527 groups often use those contributions to sponsor negative broadcast ads, mailings, robocalls, and other electioneering activities to smear or praise Democratic and Republican candidates.

The nearly $3.2 million in Wisconsin contributions to these groups between January and June is a record for the first six months of an odd-numbered year. The overall record for contributions to 527 groups from Wisconsin was $3.6 million in the first six months of 2018.

Five 527 groups received $100,000 or more from Wisconsin contributors.