Free $100 Ticket to Lake Geneva Tours

Milwaukee is lovely in the summertime, but are you ready to go on an adventure a ways beyond the city? Lake Geneva was recently picked by USA Today as best small town for adventure in the nation, and there’s no doubt as to why. Lake Geneva is known to be a great place for weddings, shopping and enjoying the clear and cold waters of the lake, with many other hidden treasures as well. And one very large 100-acre treasure is the extensive Lake Geneva Canopy Tours & Outdoor Adventure Center.

Less than an hour drive from Milwaukee, Lake Geneva Canopy Tours (LGCT) provides year-round, outdoor fun just 5 minutes north of Lake Geneva. The premier offering is a zip-line “canopy tour’ that lasts up to 2.5 hours and incorporates 9 zip-lines, 5 sky bridges and 3 spiral staircases. The fully guided tour sends guests through the tree canopy as they traverse the huge hillside property. For those seeking a physical and mental challenge, LGCT offers a High Ropes challenge course made up of 16 suspended obstacles among the trees. LGCT also offers 5 loop trails that are open for mountain biking or hiking. These true single track trails offer biking for intermediate to advanced riders or the opportunity for a peaceful walk through the woods for those seeking a respite in nature.

Calling all adventure-seekers! Urban Milwaukee is offering a huge deal for our new members. The first 10 people to sign-up to become annual members using the discount code CANOPYSPECIAL will receive a $100 gift certificate to Lake Geneva Canopy Tours. This gift certificate could cover the cost of a Full Zip-line Tour for one ($99.99 value), a Short Zip-line Tour for two ($49.99 value), the High Ropes Course ($55 value), and/or more.

The normal price for all that is just $9/month or $99/year, but right now, you can claim our Back to School Special and sign-up for just $79 for the first year, and get a $100 gift certificate to Lake Geneva Canopy Tours, while supplies last.

We are committed to building a powerful independent publication that champions Milwaukee and smart urban solutions for this city, as well as highlighting the best food and entertainment the area has to offer. If you think that’s important or you simply like being a reader in the know, we hope you’ll consider becoming a member.

Lake Geneva Canopy Tour is located at N3232 County Road H in Lake Geneva. Zip-line tours and the high ropes course are best for anyone seven years of age and older, and all participants must weigh between 70 and 250 pounds. To learn more about LGCT, including hours, offerings, and group and team building exercises, visit their website.