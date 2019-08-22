What exactly does the Greater Milwaukee Foundation do? And what's On The Table?

This week on Urban Milwaukee’s podcast, Kathryn Dunn and Laura Glawe join the show to discuss the work of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

Dunn, the foundation’s senior vice president of community impact, and Glawe, vice president of marketing and communications, discuss the foundation’s 103-year history and plans for the future.

We discuss the organization’s involvement in Sherman Park and the Sherman Phoenix food and market hall. Dunn and Glawe share GMF’s model for ensuring community buy-in and ownership of the foundation’s philanthropic support and lending capability.

That model will be put to the test as the organization prepares to move to the former Schuster’s department store on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. The move, which will relocate all of the organization’s 55 employees from Schlitz Park, will see GMF partner with the Medical College of Wisconsin to revitalize the first floor of the building. Royal Capital Group will develop the building’s top floors into apartments.

The organization just held its first visioning session with residents from Halyard Park, Harambee, Brewers Hill and Bronzeville. “We’re doing ‘with community’ instead of ‘to community’,” said Dunn.

On The Table

Dunn and Glawe also discussed GMF’s On The Table program, scheduled for Thursday, October 10th. The third annual program will see Milwaukeeans of all walks of live gather across the city to discuss affecting the city. For more information on where you can meet people to share a model, or to a host a table yourself, visit OnTheTable.org.

