Free Tickets for Tomato Romp and Bloody Mary Challenge

You say “tom-ay-toe”, I say “tom-ah-toe.” No matter how you pronounce it, we can all get to see what 8,000 pounds of tomatoes looks and feels like. On Saturday, September 7th, the East Side will host its 13th annual Tomato Romp and this year, they’re really kicking things up a notch.

The North Ave. event is Wisconsin’s only tomato festival, most known for its Rotten Tomato Fight For Hunger. The East Side was actually the first area in the entire country to create a celebratory tomato fight inspired by La Tomatina Fight in Spain. Fast forward 13 years, and it’s now replicated in cities across America. 8,000 pounds of rotten tomatoes are donated by Maglio Companies for the fight, with the money raised from the event donated to Riverwest Food Pantry.

The day starts with a Bloody Mary Challenge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participating bars compete for your vote for the best Bloody Mary. Celebrity judges award a Critics’ Choice award at the festival, and the Peoples’ Choice award is announced later, after all votes have been counted.

At 3:30 p.m., a parade will lead Tomato Fight participants through the East Side to the cage where you prepare to throw as many rotten tomatoes as possible at each other, before being hosed off by the Milwaukee Fire Department. Sounds fun, and a little messy, right? Well, grab your goggles and towels, because Urban Milwaukee members can attend — for free –the Bloody Mary Challenge and/or the Tomato Fight.

Urban Milwaukee offers a unique membership program, unlike any other news site in town. Being a member allows you to be the first to get deals on tickets and invitations to cool, members-only events. And if you sign-up today, you will receive one free ticket – worth up to $45 – to the Tomato Fight and/or the Bloody Mary Challenge, while supplies last. Once you join our membership program, you can follow the links below to reserve your ticket (or if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to reserve one ticket to each, while supplies last):

Bloody Mary Challenge (we are out of tickets to the Bloody Mary Challenge)

Tomato Fight

Besides getting the free Bloody Mary Competition and/or Tomato Fight tickets, your Urban Milwaukee membership will get you many other perks, including:

And for all of those perks, the price of a membership is just $9/month or $99 for the entire year. But this week only, we’re offering an even better deal. Our Back to School Special kicked off yesterday, so you can join for just $79 for the year! Use special discount code BACK2SCHOOL when signing up to become a member. Signing-up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime.

So, join us today at a discounted price and get tickets worth up to $45 to drink Bloody Mary’s, throw tomatoes, and get hosed off by the Milwaukee Fire Department!

Once you become a member, you can follow this link to reserve your one ticket to the Tomato Fight and/or Bloody Mary Competition. Invite your friends, throw a tomato (or two or three or four) at them, and have a great time supporting the Riverwest Food Pantry. Current Urban Milwaukee members are also eligible to claim this deal while we have passes available (Claim tickets to: Bloody Mary Challenge, Tomato Fight). And don’t forget, new members, use discount code BACK2SCHOOL to get $20 off your annual membership!

The 13th annual Tomato Romp takes place on Saturday, September 7th beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 5 p.m. Bloody Mary participants must be 21+. Tomato Romp participants must be 16+. The events will take place at the 2300 block of N. Murrary Ave. The events will take place rain or shine. For more information on the event or to purchase additional tickets, visit its Eventbrite.