Third Ward's newest renovated apartment building is actually 94 years old, once housed Paintball Dave's.

Historic Third Ward residents have new neighbors to greet following the completion of the InterLace Lofts.

Entrepreneur Margaret Martin converted the former American Wholesale Grocery Co. warehouse at 203 N. Broadway, originally built in 1925, into seven apartments.

American Wholesale Grocery Co. is long gone, but a more recent tenant, Paintball Dave’s, is well known by many Milwaukeeans who have watched the neighborhood evolve over the past two decades. The indoor facility for paintball competitors closed its doors in 2016.

As part of the redevelopment, a fifth floor was added to the 14,400-square-foot building. The new floor is hidden from the street to protect the building’s eligibility for historic preservation tax credits and to better comply with design standards of the Historic Third Ward Architectural Review Board.

The first floor was maintained as space for a commercial tenant, but it now features large garage door windows and a lengthy awning on E. Buffalo St. The new design invites a tenant that can take advantage of the neighborhood’s large sidewalks. The 2,130-square-foot space is currently listed for an annual rate of $30 per square foot.

Design work on the project was led by Engberg Anderson Architects. Kelly Construction & Design led the general contracting.

Martin had originally secured approval of a plan to create seven apartments in the structure in 2016, after acquiring the building for $1.5 million. Because no work had taken place for over a year the proposal had to be reapproved by the Historic Third Ward Architectural Review Board in 2018. Michael Horne covered the seamless proceedings for Urban Milwaukee.

New residents will find themselves living next to another Martin project, the 2016 conversion of the Martin Building into apartments and two commercial stalls. Kelly and Engberg Anderson also worked with Martin on the project. The apartments at both properties are managed by Founders 3.

Photos

December 2018 Photos

Renderings

