Another Tasty Milwaukee Tour (For Milwaukeeans!)

Adam Carr again serves as guide to unique foodie tour of the city. $10 off for members!

Newaukee’s Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!) returns, and is always a hit. This summer’s tour will be no different. Hop on Newaukee’s bus, as we are guided through a unique food-focused exploration centered on the city’s south side.

Join Milwaukee storyteller Adam Carr for a tour that stretches the limits of his expertise and visits all new stops for this tour series. This one promises to include spaces and stories that are beautiful, evolving and/or open. This tour will take place on Saturday, August 24th from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and it’s full of new places to see and discover.

There will be multiple stops, including markets, delicious snacks and a little bit of walking, so be prepared for all three. Stops are subject to change.

Start at Hawthorne Coffee Roasters (4177 S. Howell Ave.)

Stop 1: Parkside Community Artist Market

Stop 2: Garden District Farmers Market

Stop 3: Amazing and unique gardens (with tours)

Stop 4: A major cultural center

Stop 5: A unique park

Stop 6: Homemade bakery and the best hummus in town

Stop 7: Stay tuned! There’s more to be announced.

This tour is open to all Milwaukeeans, but as an added bonus, Urban Milwaukee members will receive a discounted price — $10 off their ticket.

Full-priced tickets are $30 per person. Members pay $20. The tour is on Saturday, August 24th from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite and to learn more about the tour, check out Newaukee’s website.

Existing members will be shown a discount code on our Members Giveaways and Deals page

Not a Member, but Want to Come?

We’d love to have you join us. This tour is open to the pubic, but to receive $10 off tour tickets, simply sign-up to become a member for just $9 per month and you will find your discount code to purchase your tickets here. In addition, you will gain access to an ad-free website, improved photo browsing and an ever-growing number of free tickets to marquee events (Irish Fest, Milwaukee Film Festival, and Marcus Performing Arts Center to name just a few).

So join us and purchase your $10-off tickets to this summer’s Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!). Space is limited, so act fast!