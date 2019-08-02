City Blocking New Scooters, 100+ Complaints About Bad Riders
City pushing pause on scooter pilot program to push for less sidewalk riding.
The City of Milwaukee is blocking Lime and other companies from deploying additional electric scooters while it pushes for better compliance with the law.
“We are having some problems,” said Mayor Tom Barrett at a Friday afternoon press conference. “We want to make this work, but it is not going to work if we don’t have compliance with the law.” Chief among the issues is sidewalk riding, followed by parking in the middle of the sidewalk and riding the wrong way in bike lanes.
Barrett said the city has received well over 100 complaints already. Meanwhile, Lime, the only company authorized currently to have scooters on the city’s streets, has had approximately 5,000 riders take its 500 scooters for just under 25,000 rides since the vehicles arrived on July 23rd. The company has already requested to deploy more scooters, but the Department of Public Works has denied the request because of complaints.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Barrett about those that are following the law. “That’s the vast majority of people that used the scooters.” He characterized the offenders as a “small number of people that ruin this for everyone.” The Mayor said public education was needed to improve the experience for everyone.
But what about bad automobile drivers? The city has not proposed not allowing new drivers despite a wave of reckless driving. “I think the difference is this is clearly a pilot study,” said Barrett. “This is a safety issue, but this is also a quality of life issue.”
“It’s my hope that we will be able to work this out,” said Barrett. He said he wasn’t aware if the Milwaukee Police Department had issued any tickets for sidewalk riding, but would like to see the department focus its resources on higher priority issues. MPD is able to issue a fine ranging from $20 to $40 for a rider’s first offense.
How soon will the city make a decision to allow additional applicants to enter the market or Lime to deploy more scooters? Barrett said the decision would come in weeks, not months. Department of Public Works marketing and communications officer Brian DeNeve characterized Lime as a “responsive partner” and said the city would work with them to increase the visibility of the rules on the scooters themselves. The scooters currently display a no sidewalk riding message below the handlebars.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Bird vs Milwaukee Controversy
- Transportation: City Blocking New Scooters, 100+ Complaints About Bad Riders - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 2nd, 2019
- Transportation: The Scooters Are Here! - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 23rd, 2019
- Transportation: Three Scooter Companies Apply to Operate in Milwaukee - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 19th, 2019
- Transportation: Scooters Legalized But Not on Sidewalks - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 9th, 2019
- Transportation: Evers Signs Bill Legalizing Scooters - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 8th, 2019
- The City of Milwaukee Agrees To Settle Lawsuit Against Bird - City of Milwaukee - Jul 3rd, 2019
- Transportation: Is the City Ready for Scooters? - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 26th, 2019
- Transportation: Lawmakers Legalize Scooters - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 25th, 2019
- Transportation: Forget Scooters, Bird Debuts Electric Mopeds - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 6th, 2019
- Transportation: Electric Scooters Could Return This Year - Jeramey Jannene - May 8th, 2019
- The City of Milwaukee and Bird Cooperate to Overcome Restrictions on E-Scooters - Bird - Aug 6th, 2018
- City Hall: Police Can Soon Seize Scooters - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 1st, 2018
- City Hall: City Will Impound, Yet Legalize Scooters - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 31st, 2018
- City Hall: Police Issue First Ticket for Scooter Crash - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 23rd, 2018
- City Hall: Zielinski Backs Scooter Operator Bird - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 19th, 2018
- City Hall: City Moves to Impound Bird Scooters - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 18th, 2018
- City Hall: City Sues Scooter Operator Bird - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 9th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Dockless Scooters Are Illegal - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 28th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Dockless Scooters Debut Here - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 27th, 2018
Transportation
-
Can State Reduce Long Lines at DMV?Aug 2nd, 2019 by Mary Kate McCoy
-
County Wins Grant For Electric BusesAug 2nd, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
-
Bridge Bike Lanes Get Concrete BarriersJul 31st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
One thought on “Transportation: City Blocking New Scooters, 100+ Complaints About Bad Riders”
The company could take the lead in theses types of problems by banning riders for a few days if they have been found riding incorrectly. It is pretty easy for the company to sift scooter data to determine if a rider is on the sidewalk riding at a certain speed. Technology makes enforcement of this simple. Ideally the City should mandate these requirements to continue operations.
I have had to move a scooter that was parked in the middle of the sidewalk. I also noticed several that were nicely parked at a bus stop blocking the rear door exit of the bus. again, the company could program virtual scooter parking locations mapped so they don’t block bus stops, entrances, etc. Any scooter parked in a mapped “red zone” would result in a “parking fee” to the rider which would be forwarded to the city.