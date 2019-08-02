Free Movie Tickets to ‘Angel Has Fallen’

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the president. Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to clear his name, keep his family from harm and save the country from imminent danger. Angel Has Fallen is a suspense thriller.

But as an Urban Milwaukee member, you don’t have to wait until opening night to see it. We are giving members the chance to see Angel Has Fallen at a special advance screening at the Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield – for free.

It’s just another perk in Urban Milwaukee’s unique membership program, unlike that of any other news publication in town. Being a member is like being a Milwaukee insider; you’re the first to get deals on tickets and invitations to cool, members-only events. And if you sign-up today, you’ll receive two free tickets to a special screening of Angel Has Fallen, on Thursday, August 8th at 7 p.m., while supplies last. Once you become a member, you can follow this link to reserve your two tickets.

Movie tickets aren’t the only perk of becoming a member. There’s much more, including:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Ability to comment on stories

And for all of those perks, including these two tickets, the price of a membership is just $9/month or $99 for the entire year. But during this exclusive deal, you’ll receive free admission to a special early screening of Angel Has Fallen, valued at $24. That’s a quarter of the price of membership for the entire year. Signing-up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time.

So, join us today, and see this star-studded suspense film, on us.

Once you become a member, you can follow this link to reserve your two tickets, while supplies last. Current Urban Milwaukee members are also eligible to claim this deal while we have tickets available.

Tickets for this special screening of Angel Has Fallen are available for the Marcus Majestic Cinema on Thursday, August 8th at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and Urban Milwaukee’s seats will be reserved up until 6:45 p.m. All unclaimed seats by that time will be released, so arriving early is recommended. The movie, which is set to open nationwide on August 23rd, is not yet rated. Marcus Majestic Cinema is located at 770 Springdale Rd. in Waukesha. To learn more about the movie, visit its website. And watch the trailer here.