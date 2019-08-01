Join Our Cash Mob Kick-Off Event!

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Calling all readers and members! Urban Milwaukee is proud to introduce a new event series with a local business focus: our Cash Mob series. We invite you all, whether a member, reader, community member, local or not to join us in a fun and interactive way while supporting a great Milwaukee business. And our focus for our kick-off event is on The Sherman Phoenix. Join us in supporting The Sherman Phoenix on Wednesday, August 7th at 5:30 p.m.

Our idea behind the Cash Mob series is to have a large group of our supporters gather on a weeknight at a local community-focused business and bring in extra revenue on a day that is typically not-as-busy. No discounts, no freebies, just local support. This is a perfect opportunity to come together and help explore and boost our community and visit places a little outside of the “mainstream.” We couldn’t think of a better place to begin this series than at The Sherman Phoenix.

The Sherman Phoenix is a model for healing our city by generating positive economic and social returns in communities of color. As the unrest in the Sherman Park neighborhood demonstrated, it is vital to invest in inclusive pathways to economic opportunity for our neighborhoods and families to thrive. The Sherman Phoenix offers high-quality space for small businesses-of-color offering diverse foods, wellness services and cultural activities. It also includes much-needed community spaces to curate art exhibits, film showings and cultural events. The project engages neighbor investors, supports small businesses, and demonstrates that socially just and culturally rich real estate projects can be successful in disinvested communities.

The Sherman Phoenix offers multiple delicious options for dinner, including Buffalo Boss, Funky Fresh Spring Rolls, The Next Level Vegans and many others so even the most selective eaters will find something to enjoy. We hope you’ll join us for dinner and allow these food vendors to thrive on a Wednesday night, which tends to be one of the slower nights of business. If you’re thirsty, Vibez offers a Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with multiple drink specials as well.

Alongside the many food options, there are multiple shops and other vendors to explore as well. We hope to fill the space with Urban Milwaukee supporters and spread this support to our community.

Although open to the public, we hope you will fill out a quick RSVP form so we can send a reminder email to you prior to the event and have an idea of the number of guests planning to attend. Tell your family, invite your friends, and bring the kids. Let’s have some fun and come together for a night with our community. The event is meant to reward many of our local businesses and create an easy going way for members and readers and our staff and writers to come together while helping an important local business thrive. If you’re looking to chat less, but are still interested in grabbing dinner, that’s great too; The Sherman Phoenix is spacious with multiple seating options for all.

Our first Cash Mob will take place next week Wednesday, August 7th starting at 5:30 p.m. This is a casual event for all, but an RSVP is recommended. Stay tuned for future Urban Milwaukee Cash Mob announcements, and join us for this fun kick-off event.

The Sherman Phoenix is located at 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. For more information on The Sherman Phoenix including their vendors, vision, and more, visit its website.