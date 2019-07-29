Have a Laugh at Milwaukee Comedy Festival

Urban Milwaukee members can get two tickets of their choice to this week's festival, while supplies last.

Five Days. More than 50 acts. All comedy.

Wisconsin’s longest running and largest multi-day comedy event is back and bigger than ever. For 13 years, the Milwaukee Comedy Festival has featured top-notch stand-up, improv and sketch comedy from across the country. And for their 14th-year, the festival will feature four different national headliners over the near week-long span. The festival will present 18 different shows and events, bringing more than 50 performers together at multiple venues across the city.

The headliners this year are: Todd Barry (Netflix, Bob’s Burgers, The Late Show, Conan), Judah Friedlander (30 Rock, Netflix, Comedy Central, Late Night, The Daily Show), Beth Stelling (Comedy Central, Netflix, Conan, @Midnight), and Ari Shaffir (Netflix, Comedy Central, This Is Not Happening, Joe Rogan Experience, Conan, Just for Laughs). Each of them will headline a show. This is the first year that the festival has multiple headlining national acts and official after parties and speciality comedy events.

Alongside the headliners, performers from across the country will be featured in more than a dozen different live shows and special events at multiple venues including The Underground Collaborative, Lakefront Brewery, Turner Hall Ballroom, Shank Hall and more. And, Urban Milwaukee has a variety of tickets we’d love to share with you.

Urban Milwaukee offers a unique membership program with deals on tickets to events like the Milwaukee Comedy Festival.

The Milwaukee Comedy Festival returns for its 14th year beginning next week Wednesday, July 31st, and runs through Sunday, August 4th. For more information on the festival, including the lineup, how to donate, and more, visit its website.