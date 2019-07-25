Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

To mark its 15-year anniversary, Bacchus (925 E. Wells St.) has closed temporarily for renovations.

The restaurant, which is owned by the Bartolotta group, closed on July 22nd. According to a press release from the restaurant group, the changes will include renovations on the interior and modifications to the menu. “As part of our commitment to our employees, our guests and the community, we are injecting new energy when our restaurants reach certain milestones,” said Chef Paul Bartolotta, owner and co-founder of Bartolotta Restaurants. “This is an opportunity to demonstrate that commitment, refresh and revitalize Bacchus and showcase the talent of Executive Chef Nick Wirth and his incredible team.”

The dining room and bar area will receive a new lighting design that will highlight “the natural light from the adjacent Conservatory.” The restaurant’s flooring, bar top and seating areas will be refurbished. A tasting room will also be added in the space that is currently known as the Lakeview Dining Room.

Chef Wirth, who has worked for the restaurant since 2009, will stay true to the restaurant’s mission of incorporating seasonal ingredients into modern cooking, but he will also “evolve the menu.” General Manager Patrick Erdman and Restaurant Wine Manager Joe Kane will curate a comprehensive wine list. Both Erdman and Kane are sommeliers.

The late Joe Bartolotta inspired the updates to Bacchus. Bartolotta, who co-founded Bartolotta Restaurants, passed away in April. “The design elements for the renovation, conceived in partnership with Amber MacCracken of Kahler Slater, were among his last projects,” states the press release.

“My brother envisioned a beautiful space and he was very excited about re-energizing the overall restaurant expereince,” says Chef Bartolotta. “Completing the renovations and reopening Bacchus will bring his ideas to life and ensure that his legacy will live on for decades to come.”

Bacchus is slated to reopen by September 16th. The restaurant is currently accepting advanced reservations following the re-opening. Reservations can be made at bartolottas.com.

