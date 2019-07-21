Huge Giveaway For the Milwaukee Air & Water Show

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Next weekend, the Milwaukee Air & Water Show will hold a two-day spectacular to celebrate its 11th anniversary. See the fabulous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performing their awe-inspiring stunts and tricks at high speeds over the Lakefront, plus much more. To help you enjoy the event, we’re offering Urban Milwaukee members premier seating for the show. We even have a few parking passes for the show, running July 27-28.

If you sign up to become a member of Urban Milwaukee today, you can get one – or all – of these offers for the Milwaukee Air & Water Show, valued at up to $99 – the same cost of a full year of membership. We have tickets for the best views of the aerial theatrics and we’re offering this special membership deal only until our tickets run out!

Urban Milwaukee offers a unique membership program, unlike any other news site in town. Membership allows you to be the first to get deals on tickets and invitations to the hottest events in town or exclusive members-only events.

Once you become a member, you can follow the links below to claim your Air & Water Show passes on the day of your choice, while supplies last. Current Urban Milwaukee members are also eligible to claim this deal, while supplies last. There are various dates and times available. Please read our products list carefully before claiming your tickets. The following times and tickets are available, while supplies last:

In addition to getting the free Air & Water show tickets, your Urban Milwaukee membership offers many other perks throughout the year including:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals and other events as they become available through our partners.

Invitations to member-only events including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee craft breweries.

A better, faster photo browser on the website.

Access to advertisement-free daily or weekly emails.

A website free of banner ads that allows for faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience.

A chance to provide support that ensures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait.

A 10-percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St.

Ability to comment on stories.

For all of these perks, the price of membership is just $9/month or $99 for an entire year.

Become a member today and catch the breathtaking Milwaukee Air & Water Show for free, while supplies last.

Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime.

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show, presented by Waterstone Bank, runs July 27-28. Looking for more information about the event? Visit the website for the full lineup of performers and vendors.