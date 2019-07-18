Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Diplomat (815 E. Brady St.) now has lunch service, which began on July 15. The restaurant will continue to offer a lunch menu from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday, during which time The Diplomat’s bar will also be open. Prices on lunch items, such as a new list of sandwiches, range from $7 to $18.

According to the Journal Sentinel, owner Dane Baldwin made the change in order to meet customers’ desire for a lunch option. Carol Deptolla reports:

Baldwin had seen enough people try the Diplomat’s door midday while he was doing paperwork that he decided to open for lunch… Besides, he said, doing lunch is part of the Brady Street culture. Although the Diplomat is a share-plates restaurant at night, lunch will be individual portions. Some dishes from the dinner menu will make an appearance, such as Caesar salad (with local purple romaine lettuce and a yogurt dressing, rather than the traditional egg-based) and the Diplomac, the restaurant’s burger.

New Burger Shop for Former Hybrid Lounge

Speaking of Brady St., a new late-night business called Hot Box Burger Shop has been proposed for the space at 707 E. Brady St. Owners and brothers Anthony and James Roufus plan to operate the business inside the former Hybrid Lounge’s kitchen. The Roufus’ cousin, Salvatore Sivilotti, owns the building and is currently renovating the space to make room for additional businesses.

Hot Box Burger Shop will offer a mix between take-out and street food, ordered at a walk-up window on the Brady Street side of the building. James Roufus spoke with Urban Milwaukee about the menu and other details:

Diners will order at the window, wait to be called and can then either take it home or eat in small patio and seating area outside… Menu items will have a mix of eastern European and Mexican influence, but Roufus describes Hot Box as “Milwaukee fare.” He likens the business to Kopp’s and Kitt’s Frozen Custard, and says the main focus will be on butter burgers. Other offerings will include custard, sausages and sandwiches. While the business will not offer any hard alcohol or wine, there will be tall boy cans of beer and beer cocktails, such as micheladas… The walk-up window and lack of interior seating are an attempt to mimic the style of food trucks since the trucks are prohibited in the area. “For Brady Street, it is very fairly priced,” he says. “It’s definitely fast food but has more of a street-food feel.”

Pending approval from the Milwaukee Common Council, the brothers plan to have Hot Box open by mid-August. Tentative hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday and Tuesday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and closed on Monday.

Uncle Buck’s Comes to Deer District

Ugly’s owner Nathan Harris has partnered with industry veteran Michael Vitucci to bring a new bar and lounge concept to the former Ugly’s Space at 1125 N. Old World 3rd St. Harris is also the founder of networking company Ease, while Vitucci has owned various businesses in Milwaukee, including Whiskey Bar, Belmont, Caffrey’s, Murphy’s and Izzy Hops.

The business will feature a “modern, north woods rustic experience” called Uncle Buck’s on the first floor. The second and third floors will be called Red Star, and will have a lounge, dance floor and rooftop patio with a view of the Milwaukee Bucks‘ Deer District. Urban Milwaukee details the menus for the new bars:

Uncle Buck’s will offer “high-quality, locally sourced” pub fare. Burger patties will consist of a blend of brisket and short ribs. Other protein options include two styles of fried and grilled chicken, braised Italian beef, roasted pork, a turkey burger and a house vegan burger. Salads and seasonal soups will also be available… Red Star will have a different menu than Uncle Buck’s, intended to elevate the experience. The menu will also be smaller, and will offer shareable items such as appetizer tapas. Featured dishes include tahini and serrano dip with pita bread and mixed begetables, shrimp and grits and roasted carrots with honey Greek yogurt. The drink menu will highlight craft cocktails and top-shelf drinks. Menus for both Uncle Buck’s and Red Star will be created by Chef Ben Crevensten. “We hope to target guests who choose to receive a higher level of pub fair during their dining experience,” Crevensten said in the press release.

Construction on the building was slated to begin shortly after Ugly’s closed on July 13th. Uncle Buck’s and Red Star are expected to open on September 1st.

After 15 years, owner Steve Goretzko has decided to close Sven’s Cafe (2699 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). Goretzko, who also owns Sven’s Organic Coffee Company, has stated that running both businesses has become “too much.” Goretzko was a pioneer in the redevelopment of KK, opening the cafe in 2004.

The Bay View Compass reported via Facebook that an offer had been placed on both the business and the building, but the sale has since fallen through. Urban Milwaukee reports on the development:

According to the July 8th post, the business and building had already been sold to “a young couple that does not live in Bay View.” Shorewest Realtors listed the sale of the business and building as “active with-offer” on July 1st, but the property was back on the market by July 9th. According to the property’s listing agent, Justin Ippoliti, the original offer did not close. While Ippoliti could not reveal specific details about the contract, he did tell Urban Milwaukee that the reasoning was financial in nature. “There were a few contingencies in the offer that did not get satisfied,” he said.

Pending the closure date for the original sale, Sven’s was slated to reopen in August. It is unclear if the cafe will still reopen when the property is eventually sold.

