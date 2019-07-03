Presenting a July 4th Membership Special

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

July 4th is a day filled with fireworks, cookouts, and history. It’s Independence Day, after all, the day we wave our flags and celebrate America’s revolution, along with having cookouts and enjoying fireworks. Back in 1776, things were a little bit different. For example, there was a lot less journalism and the news traveled a lot slower. Yet our founders even then noted the key importance of newspapers to a democracy. Today an independent news media may be even more important.

With that in mind and in the spirit of 1776 and of 1787, when the U.S. Constitution was created, we’re offering a huge Independence Day membership deal that is only valid now through Friday, July 5th. During this time, you’ll get $22.13 off the normal price of an annual Urban Milwaukee membership: rather than the normal $99. From now through Friday, July 5th, you can join our publication for just $76.87 for an entire year. It’s your chance to support an independent press that is so important to our democracy. By joining, you’ll help support a publication that is fiercely mission-centered, with a goal of championing Milwaukee and urban solutions while accurately and aggressively reporting the news.

Use special discount code JULY4 on our easy sign-up form.

Our price of $76.87 reflects that fact that July 4th, 1776 and the ratification of the U.S. Constitution in 1787 are of equal importance, along with the Bill of Rights. Heck, we couldn’t do what we do without the First Amendment, and its protections for freedom of speech and the press. And because we want to have as much impact as possible with our stories, we believe in keeping it free to all. Which is why we need every reader who believe in us and our mission and who wants to help us continue, to become an Urban Milwaukee member. Our membership program ensures the survival of our publication and of independent journalism. Oh, and you get a lot of cool benefits, too.

What do gain as a member?:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads a d a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI.

Ability to comment on stories

The price of all that is just $9/month or $99/year, but through Friday, July 5th, you can claim our Independence Day Special and sign-up for just $76.87 for an entire year. That’s the price of just $0.21 a day, with hundreds of freebies included. Don’t believe us? Take a look at all of our deals in 2018 by following this link. And we’re going even stronger this year. Stay tuned for multiple offers coming this summer to marquee events in town.

Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime. Use the special code JULY4 through Friday, July 5th only to get your discounted annual membership.

Out publication continues to grow its editorial coverage, publishing more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week, and its readership, now reaching new highs with more than 700,000 page views per month. But, as many newsrooms around the country continue to shut their doors, it is more important than ever to support local journalism.

So in the spirit of the first July 4th, take a stand for independent journalism and for a publication that really believes in Milwaukee. Remember, this membership special only lasts until 11:59 p.m. Friday. Sign-up now.