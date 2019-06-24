Join Our First Cocktail Hour at Great Lakes Distillery

Urban Milwaukee members can join us July 8th for our first ever cocktail tour and tasting.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Great Lakes Distillery in Walker’s Point is known for its award winning small-batch-spirits that are hand crafted using old world methods and traditions. But don’t take our word for it, we here at Urban Milwaukee encourage you to try them for yourselves. You may have heard of, or even attended, our regular Beer Bashes, which explore a variety of local breweries. Now, Urban Milwaukee members are invited to attend our first ever Cocktail Hour at Great Lakes Distillery.

Start your week off in a fun and easygoing way. Members can attend our Great Lakes Distillery Cocktail Hour Monday, July 8th starting at 5 p.m. An RSVP is required as space is limited. Members can bring one guest, but must request an additional ticket when reserving their spot. Start your night night in the spacious tasting room and patio at the Distillery, where each member and guest in attendance will receive a free drink token which can be used for a cocktail at the bar.

Urban Milwaukee Members will also have the opportunity to go through a special guided tasting tour at 6 p.m. — which includes multiple samples of their specialty spirits and conversation on their distilling process. Popcorn and other snacks will be provided. After the tour, all cocktails will be discounted for the remainder of the night. And if you want to take home a souvenir, members and their guests will receive a discount on all retail bottle purchases. Food will also be available for purchase.

Great Lakes Distillery is located at 616 W. Virginia St. There are numerous cocktails to try, and a huge menu of appetizers, flatbreads, handhelds and more. For more information, visit the Great Lakes Distillery website.

This event was planned to reward Urban Milwaukee’s loyal members and create an easy-going way for our staff and writers and supporters to get together to try some of Milwaukee’s finest food and drink creations. Here’s the rundown: arrive at 5 p.m. for an hour of leisurely sipping, join the guided tasting and tour at 6 p.m., order great food and enjoy a discounted cocktail and good conversation for the rest of the night.

We’d love to have a drink with you. Oh, and if you’re looking to chat less, but enjoy the drinks? That’s great, too: there’s multiple places to sit and relax either inside or outside the taproom.

So, RSVP today.

Not a Member, But Still Want to Come?

We’d love to have you join us. Simply sign-up to become a member for just $9/month and you will immediately be able to reserve your Cocktail Hour tickets. In addition, you will gain access to an ad-free website with a faster moving photo browser and an ever-growing number of free tickets to marquee events in town (music, theaters, festivals, fun) as well as unique tours and ton of other deals.

For more information about the perks of becoming a member, visit our membership page.

And claim your Cocktail Hour tickets here.