Free Tickets to Lakefront Festival of Art

Looking for fun plans this weekend? The Lakefront Festival of Art, held on the grounds of the Milwaukee Art Museum, celebrates its 57th year this upcoming Friday, June 21st through Sunday the 23rd. The weekend-long festival will feature 180 national artists, hands-on activities, food and live entertainment along the shore of Lake Michigan. There will be jewelers, painters, sculptors, photographers, printmakers and more. Visitors can also browse pottery, drawings, digital art and works made from wood, glass and ceramics, metalwork and photography, which will all be available for purchase.

This festival is fun for the whole family, as The Children’s Stage will host theater performances, singing, live music and dance. Kids of all ages will be able to create art alongside local artists. There will be multiple food and beverage options available, including booths operated by local restaurants, breweries and wineries. Festival tickets also include admission to the museum, with access to special temporary exhibitions. This special event runs on Friday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. And if you’re an Urban Milwaukee member, you and guest can attend – for free!

Lakefront Festival of Art tickets including admission for either Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, as well as free admission into the Milwaukee Art Museum with access to special temporary exhibits. The festival will take place at the museum’s grounds located at 700 N. Art Museum Dr. For more information, visit its website.