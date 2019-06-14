Join Us at Black Husky Beer Bash

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Beers, cabins, and that’s right, black-furred dogs, are at the core of Riverwest’s Black Husky Brewing. Home to not only “Milwaukee’s Worst Tour – Best Beer,” but also known for the high levels of care and dedication poured into their craft. With a rustic taproom filled with woodsy decor, comfy leather chairs, blankets, a few hidden disco balls, spacious beer garden, and friendly neighborhood dogs, Black Husky Brewing is the perfect place to relax, unwind, and share some laughs.

Urban Milwaukee members (and their furry companions!) are invited to a Black Husky Brewing Beer Bash on Thursday, June 20th starting at 6 p.m. An RSVP is required as space is limited. Members can bring one guest, but must request an additional ticket when reserving their spot. Black Husky Brewing owners Toni and Tim Eichinger will lead Urban Milwaukee members through a special guided tasting tour – including multiple free beer samples and conversation on the specific beers. The idea is to walk people through various beers with different profiles and talk about how this profile is derived. But as always, this will still be their classic “Milwaukee’s Worst Tour.” If you haven’t been to Black Husky Brewing yet, you may notice a few surprises added into this tasting including, fingers crossed, a musical performance. This tasting will last about thirty minutes to an hour, and questions and comments are welcomed.

Black Husky Brewing is located on the corner of E. Locust St. and No. Bremen St. at 909 E. Locust St. in Riverwest. There are currently more than 10 original beers on tap, both signature and seasonal brews. This invitation is also extended to our canine members as well. Not a dog person? Not to worry, all dogs must be friendly and kept on a leash to attend.

Black Husky Brewing is also happy to announce that just last night, they began using 2nd Kitchen in their taproom! 2nd Kitchen is a program connecting businesses without kitchens to local restaurants. With this, Black Husky is now directly connected with the tasty Belair Cantina. Guests can use the new kiosk in their taproom to place an order from Belair Cantina, and your food will be delivered directly to the taproom.

The event is planned to reward Urban Milwaukee’s loyal members and create an easy-going way for our staff and writers and readers and supporters to get together to try multiple tasty beers in a classic city neighborhood. Here’s the rundown: arrive at 6 p.m., join the guided tasting at 6:30 p.m. with a handful of free pours included, order a few tacos, and enjoy your favorite beers and convivial conversation for the rest of the night.

We’d love to have a locally made craft beer with you. Oh, and if you’re looking to chat less, but enjoy the beer? That’s great, too; there’s multiple televisions in the taproom, a cozy fireplace with blankets, and lots of board games.

So, RSVP today.

Not a Member, but Still Want to Come?

We’d love to have you join us. Simply sign-up to become a member for just $9/month and you will immediately be able to reserve your Beer Bash tickets. In addition, you will gain access to an ad-free website with a faster moving photo browser and an ever-growing number of free tickets to marquee events in town (music, theaters, festivals, fun) as well as unique tours and ton of other deals.

For more information about the perks of becoming a member, visit our membership page.

And claim your Beer Bash tickets here.