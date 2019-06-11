Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A small change to the city’s zoning code is intended to make business easier for food trucks and provide an additional stream of revenue to churches.

The change, introduced by Alderman Jose G. Perez, would allow churches with commercial kitchens to rent their space to food truck operators without having to seek a zoning variance.

“Food trucks are required to have a commercial kitchen that can serve as a base kitchen,” said Department of City Development representative Ed Richardson. Under the city’s current zoning ordinance, a “catering service” is not a permitted use for a property zoned Institutional (TL).

Churches and others with properties zoned TL must go to the Board of Zoning Appeals to secure a zoning variance to lease their kitchens.

But that requirement hasn’t been uniformly enforced. “This was unfortunately caught after several licenses were granted to businesses,” said Perez.

He said the proposed change would make things easier for food trucks, of which there are many that operate in his south side district, and provide an additional revenue stream for churches.

“I see no adverse use by permitting this use,” said Richardson.

The Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee unanimously approved the change. The proposal will go before the full Common Council next week.

Access to a certified commercial kitchen is often a stumbling block for startup food operations including small caterers, bakers and food trucks.

Food truck regulation has been a hotly contested issue for the council in recent years as bricks-and-mortar business owners have pushed for them to be banned from specific commercial corridors. The council district just west of Perez’s district includes a number of such bans introduced by Ald. Robert Donovan.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Related Legislation: File 190231