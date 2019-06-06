Get Tickets for Urban Milwaukee’s Annual Party

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Join the Urban Milwaukee team in celebrating the publication’s 11th anniversary at the lush Villa Terrace Renaissance Garden on Thursday, June 13th. We’ll raise a toast to over a decade of chronicling the city we love, and share a pint to cheer our second decade championing urban Milwaukee in this urbane location.

The Villa Terrace Renaissance Garden reopened in 2002, just a few years before Urban Milwaukee’s founding. The Villa Terrace is a Mediterranean country house dropped into an urban setting. The house and garden contrast dramatically with neighboring residences, providing a beautiful getaway in its own backyard. The Urban Milwaukee party will be primarily outdoors in the garden, weather permitting. The inside of the Villa will be open to us as well, rain or shine.

Admission to the party includes an open bar (rail drinks, domestic beers, and house wine). Specialty drinks will also be available.

We’re thrilled to announce that catering at the event will be provided by Hudson Business + Lounge, a vital cafe and workspace located in the 3rd Ward. They will be serving up light eats, including an antipasto platter featuring Boar’s Head specialty meats and cheeses and assorted cocktail sandwiches showcasing Boar’s Head’s delicious options.

At around 6:30, we will transfer over to another light dinner option, which will be revealed at the party.

Admission to the party is $25 and tickets are available now. Urban Milwaukee members get all tickets for half-off, just $12.50 per ticket.

There is no limit to the number of tickets you can buy, so help secure spots for your family and friends today. Members will access their half-off ticket price once logged into our site.

Interested in the ticket discount and further supporting Urban Milwaukee? Fill out our simple sign-up form and become a monthly or annual member today. Learn more here.

Party goers will get the chance to hear what we’ve been up to in the past year, including our rapidly-growing membership program, record growth, and learn about aggressive expansion plans for 2019.

You’ll also be able to meet other Urban Milwaukee readers and talk about the city you love with Urban Milwaukee writers and staff.

All proceeds will be used to help support the growth of the publication. It’s more important than ever to support independent journalism. Bring your friends, and let’s have a good time.

For more on the history of the Villa Terrace, visit its website. For more on Hudson Business + Lounge, check its website. And for more on Boar’s Head and its food products, here is its website.

The party is Thursday, June 13th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Buy your tickets today. Don’t forget — members receive half-off tickets once logged into their account. All attendees will enter the Villa Terrace on Lincoln Memorial Drive. Street parking where available.