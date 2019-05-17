Join Our Tour of Quin Apartments

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee members in the past have enjoyed tours of contemporary and vintage apartment buildings. In our latest offer, we want to take members inside the beautiful, new complex, The Quin, located in Walker’s Point. This bustling development, located at 324 S. 2nd St., was named to the Milwaukee Business Journal’s Best New Development award.

The Quin is a 5-story, 70-unit apartment building; its name is a Latin homage to its location in the former Fifth Ward. (In Latin, the number 5 is “quinque.”) Apartments in the L-shaped building are a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units.

There are many amenities, on-site, within this development, which is in a flourishing neighborhood. Among them: a unique collection of shops, dining and nightlife destinations. The Quin also is just steps from the Third Ward and Downtown.

There are more than 50 parking spaces available. Other features include an outdoor deck, dog walking path, indoor clubhouse and an on-site gym. The Quin also features open and airy floor plans, balconies, a rooftop terrace, fitness center and natural lighting from generous windows.

Urban Milwaukee members are invited to tour all amenities and step inside its various room models. This open house and guided tour will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30. Attendees will get an in-depth look inside this new apartment building. This is a perfect opportunity to see a variety of housing options throughout the city.

The tour is free for Urban Milwaukee members, and an RSVP is required, as space is limited. Members can reserve up to two spaces on this tour.

Not a Member, but Still Want to Come?

We’d love to have you join us. Urban Milwaukee is home to the city’s only news-site membership program, and it offers many perks, such as this one. For just $9/month, or $99/year, you’ll be eligible to claim your spot in this tour, as well as our many ticket giveaways, deals and other members-only events. You’ll also gain an advertising free website, a faster photo browser and much more. The full list of perks can be found here. And, we have other exclusive deals happening right now, including our free or discounted classes at Shred415 and half-off ticket discounts to our 11th annual party at the Villa Terrace Gardens.

In addition to the perks, your help support Urban Milwaukee’s mission of spreading local journalism and growing the publication by becoming a member.

Once you become a member, you can claim your tickets to this tour, while supplies last.

The Quin is located at 324 S. 2nd St. We will begin meeting at noon in the main entry. For additional details on The Quin, and an opportunity to browse an image gallery, visit its website.

Photos

Renderings