Former Alderman Charged With Accepting $30,000 Bribe Over Strip Club
Willie Wade allegedly accepted $30,000 bribe to support downtown strip club.
Former Milwaukee Common Council member Willie Wade has been charged with three counts of wire fraud by the United States Department of Justice.
Wade accepted $30,000 in cash from a cooperating individual by falsely claiming that he was negotiating on behalf of a current council member to accept a bribe in exchange for a vote in favor of approving a license for “a downtown strip club” according to the indictment. A grand jury recently approved advancing charges against the former alderman.
According to a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ), “The alderman [Rainey] was not aware of Wade’s representations and had never offered or agreed to accept any bribe.”
Wade served 13 years on the Milwaukee Common Council. He was first elected to the council in a special election in 2003. The alderman endorsed Rainey as his replacement.
A release from the DOJ does not name the strip club, but only one new club has been approved in recent years: Silk at 730 N. Old World Third St. in 2017. The club, which opened in 2018, was approved as a result of a settlement with a number of prospective club owners that had sought to open clubs Downtown and had been denied by the council.
A number of prospective operators have had licenses denied by the Common Council since 2015.
Members of the Silk ownership group, which also operate a club on the city’s far northwest side, recently acquired the Art’s Performing Center on E. Juneau Ave., but did not need a new license for the existing club.
The original Silk group found themselves in a merger with a number of other prospective club operators as a result of the settlement. One of those individuals, Radomir Buzdum, is under federal investigation for money laundering and sex trafficking related to a Dodge County strip club.
Each count Wade is charged with carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.
City Hall
