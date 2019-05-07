Batches Bakery Closing May 10

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There are only a few days left to satisfy your sweet tooth at Batches Bakery (401 E. Erie St.) in the Third Ward.

The bakery has announced it will have its final day of business on May 10. Batches re-posted an Instagram post from Journal Sentinel dining critic Carol Deptolla announcing the closure.

According to Deptolla, the company will instead focus on wholesale and special orders. Following the closure, Batches will move to a larger kitchen at 316 N. Milwaukee St. The new kitchen is located in the basement of the building that houses Fauntleroy.

Outside of the Batches wholesale business, customers will still have a way to get a hold of Batches’ baked treats at a number of other businesses. Avenue Coffeehouse (911 Milwaukee Ave. in South Milwaukee ) and Anodyne Coffee’s cafes will serve muffins, cookies and scones. A new pie will be available weekly at Tandem (1848 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.). The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.) will offer Batches’ confetti cake and two pie selections, while DanDan (360 E. Erie St.) and Fauntleroy will serve the bakery’s regular desserts. Batches will also be working with the Newaukee Night Market this summer, and The Mothership (2301 S. Logan Ave.) in the future.

Current owner Jaceleen Latin-Kasper will continue to run operations at the new kitchen. The bakery can still be contacted at its current phone number, 414-239-8980. Order inquiries can also be sent to jaceleen@batchesmke.com and linda@batchesmke.com.

Batches is part of JVR Group, the hospitality group founded by Dan Van Rite and Daniel Jacobs. Van Rite and Jacobs are also the proprietors behind DanDan, Fauntleroy and EsterEv (360 E. Erie St.).

Last month, the Iron Horse Hotel announced that Jacobs and Van Rite would overhaul the hotel’s food and beverage program. The two will implement new menus at Branded and The Yard, and will also operate a new restaurant inside the former Smyth.

