Join Our Central Library Green Roof Tour

You may have joined us for a tour of the Milwaukee Public Central Library, but have you ever been on top of it? There’s many special things about the Central Library and its location, and one is its beautiful green roof, which spans 33,000 square feet over the Business and Periodicals Room. The green roof is engineered with moisture barriers and insulating features to reduce heating and cooling costs, minimizing the urban heat effect and protecting the library underneath. The roof provides both short- and long-term benefits for Milwaukee residents, which you’ll learn about on this tour, along with getting great views of the city. And this private behind-the-scenes tour is free and exclusively for Urban Milwaukee members.

The tour will be hosted on Thursday, May 16th at 3:30 p.m. It you’re interested in a unique tour of a Milwaukee institution that that has gone green in an inventive and beautiful way, this is the tour for you. It’s free for Urban Milwaukee members, but an RSVP is required as space is limited.

Central Library is located at 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. We will meet at 3:15 p.m. in the main rotunda which you enter from the entrance on Wisconsin Ave. For more information on Milwaukee County Libraries, including the Central Library’s Green Roof, visit its website.