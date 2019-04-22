"I’d love for more people to see just how beautiful, resilient and complex this city is."

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work at Concordia University in Mequon as a marketing content strategist. I love my role there because I get to participate in a wide variety of projects while collaborating with many different people throughout the university. We constantly have opportunities to try out new strategies, and the flexibility of our team allows for quick implementation.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

My husband and I moved to Wisconsin eight months ago after living in Nashville, Tennessee for a few years. We loved Nashville for all its vibrancy, but we missed the cold winters of the Midwest (ha!).

We spend a lot of time outdoors, and I love that both the lake and the woods are just a few minutes away. I also can’t get over how many different breweries are sprinkled throughout the city—so much good beer!

If you could create one thing in Milwaukee, what would it be?

I love beer, and I love my dog. It only makes sense to attach a beer garden to a dog park. Dogs run, humans drink. Perhaps it’d even feature dog/beer pairings for owners. High-energy Chihuahua? IPA. St. Bernard? Stout.

What is your biggest hope for this city?

When we told our friends and family that we were leaving Nashville for Milwaukee, people were genuinely surprised and even apprehensive for us. But our experience here has been far deeper and more meaningful than we ever expected. I’d love for more people to see just how beautiful, resilient and complex this city is.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

Although I have yet to experience it, I’m counting down to Summerfest. When the Bon Iver, Lord Huron, and Julien Baker show was announced, we couldn’t buy tickets fast enough. Plus, outdoor summer concerts always, always live up to the hype.