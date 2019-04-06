Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Apr 6th, 2019 12:54 pm
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

North Shore Bank Names New Assistance Vice President of Commercial Banking

North Shore Bank Names New Assistance Vice President of Commercial Banking

Jeff Luczak Promotion at North Shore Bank

Mar 28th, 2019 by North Shore Bank

Mike Darrow Elected WATDA Chairman

Mike Darrow Elected WATDA Chairman

The WATDA provides advocacy for both licensed franchised and independent dealers with manufacturers and regulatory agencies.

Mar 28th, 2019 by Russ Darrow Group

GROTH Design Group Expands Leadership

GROTH Design Group Expands Leadership

Firm Principal and Shareholders announced

Mar 27th, 2019 by GROTH Design Group, Inc.

State Representative David Crowley joins WHEDA board

State Representative David Crowley joins WHEDA board

“I am honored and excited to join the board of WHEDA,” said Crowley.

Mar 27th, 2019 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

First Business VP Amy Schneider Earns Certified Wealth Strategist® Industry Designation

First Business VP Amy Schneider Earns Certified Wealth Strategist® Industry Designation

Amy is passionate about assisting clients in achieving their personal financial goals and making their financial lives easier.

Mar 22nd, 2019 by First Business Financial Services, Inc.

Marquette names new vice president for human resources

Marquette names new vice president for human resources

Claudia Paetsch joins university from Northwestern Mutual

Mar 21st, 2019 by Marquette University

Jessica Arp, assistant news director and reporter for WISC-TV, named 2019 Distinguished Wisconsin Watchdog

Jessica Arp, assistant news director and reporter for WISC-TV, named 2019 Distinguished Wisconsin Watchdog

The award recognizes an individual’s extraordinary contributions to open government or investigative journalism in Wisconsin.

Mar 21st, 2019 by Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

GRAEF CEO Kissinger wins Bravo! Entrepreneur Award

GRAEF CEO Kissinger wins Bravo! Entrepreneur Award

Awards for business leadership will be given at BizExpo on May 30

Mar 20th, 2019 by GRAEF

Allison Quartuccio, Denali Realty Group, Achieves National Recognition for Client Satisfaction

Allison Quartuccio, Denali Realty Group, Achieves National Recognition for Client Satisfaction

“This award is significant to me because it originated from peer recognition.”

Mar 19th, 2019 by Denali Realty Group

Harley-Davidson Museum® Promotes Amanda Ridout to Senior Sales Manager

Harley-Davidson Museum® Promotes Amanda Ridout to Senior Sales Manager

Multi-Faceted Role Involves Sales, Marketing and Client Services

Mar 8th, 2019 by Harley-Davidson Museum

Jean Golla Joins Johnson Financial Group as Wealth Advisor

Jean Golla Joins Johnson Financial Group as Wealth Advisor

She will be based at Johnson Financial Group’s Mequon office.

Mar 4th, 2019 by Johnson Financial Group

Robertson Ryan & Associates Employee Receives Spirit of the Silver Lining® Award

Robertson Ryan & Associates Employee Receives Spirit of the Silver Lining® Award

West Bend honors its agents and the nonprofit organizations they support

Mar 4th, 2019 by West Bend Mutual Insurance Company

Marquette University student to be honored by Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Marquette University student to be honored by Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

She will receive the award at the WBA Student Seminar in Madison on March 2.

Mar 1st, 2019 by Marquette University

