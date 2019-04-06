New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
North Shore Bank Names New Assistance Vice President of Commercial Banking
Jeff Luczak Promotion at North Shore Bank
Mar 28th, 2019 by North Shore Bank
Mike Darrow Elected WATDA Chairman
The WATDA provides advocacy for both licensed franchised and independent dealers with manufacturers and regulatory agencies.
Mar 28th, 2019 by Russ Darrow Group
GROTH Design Group Expands Leadership
Firm Principal and Shareholders announced
Mar 27th, 2019 by GROTH Design Group, Inc.
State Representative David Crowley joins WHEDA board
“I am honored and excited to join the board of WHEDA,” said Crowley.
Mar 27th, 2019 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority
First Business VP Amy Schneider Earns Certified Wealth Strategist® Industry Designation
Amy is passionate about assisting clients in achieving their personal financial goals and making their financial lives easier.
Mar 22nd, 2019 by First Business Financial Services, Inc.
Marquette names new vice president for human resources
Claudia Paetsch joins university from Northwestern Mutual
Mar 21st, 2019 by Marquette University
Jessica Arp, assistant news director and reporter for WISC-TV, named 2019 Distinguished Wisconsin Watchdog
The award recognizes an individual’s extraordinary contributions to open government or investigative journalism in Wisconsin.
Mar 21st, 2019 by Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
GRAEF CEO Kissinger wins Bravo! Entrepreneur Award
Awards for business leadership will be given at BizExpo on May 30
Mar 20th, 2019 by GRAEF
Allison Quartuccio, Denali Realty Group, Achieves National Recognition for Client Satisfaction
“This award is significant to me because it originated from peer recognition.”
Mar 19th, 2019 by Denali Realty Group
Harley-Davidson Museum® Promotes Amanda Ridout to Senior Sales Manager
Multi-Faceted Role Involves Sales, Marketing and Client Services
Mar 8th, 2019 by Harley-Davidson Museum
Jean Golla Joins Johnson Financial Group as Wealth Advisor
She will be based at Johnson Financial Group’s Mequon office.
Mar 4th, 2019 by Johnson Financial Group
Robertson Ryan & Associates Employee Receives Spirit of the Silver Lining® Award
West Bend honors its agents and the nonprofit organizations they support
Mar 4th, 2019 by West Bend Mutual Insurance Company
Marquette University student to be honored by Wisconsin Broadcasters Association
She will receive the award at the WBA Student Seminar in Madison on March 2.
Mar 1st, 2019 by Marquette University