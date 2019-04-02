Vote For Best Group, People Helping City
You can vote for MANDI's "People's Choice Award," help a favorite non-profit win $1,000.
Community members can vote for individuals or organizations to win the MANDI People’s Choice Award, the only award chosen by a popular vote. The top three vote-getters each will win a $1,000 prize.
The Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation, or MANDI’s, hosted by Local Initiatives Support Corporation, honor organizations and individuals for their work to revitalize distressed city neighborhoods.
Now is your chance to do good with only a few clicks of the mouse. Vote now.
Sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank, the People’s Choice Awards will be awarded to three winners, chosen from among the finalists in six categories.
MANDI finalists are selected from public nominations by an independent, cross-sector volunteer committee. A panel of judges visits each finalist’s site and votes on the winners.
All winners will be announced at a dinner on Thursday, April 11th, at the Potawatomi Event Center, 1611 W. Canal St.
Finalists
The “Brewers Community Foundation Public Space Award” for public space that helps build the community.
- Browning Elementary/Silver Spring Neighborhood Center Multi-Sport Collaborative Group
- Washington Park Neighbors for Washington Park Concert Series
The “BMO Harris Cornerstone Award” for commitment and effectiveness over time.
The “Chase Economic Development Award” for economic and business development
The “Northern Trust Navigator Award” for individual leadership
The “Associated Bank Trail Blazer Award” for an innovative approach to a community problem.
The “State Farm Building Blocks Award” for a real estate project that advances the community.