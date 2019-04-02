Vote For Best Group, People Helping City

You can vote for MANDI's "People's Choice Award," help a favorite non-profit win $1,000.

Community members can vote for individuals or organizations to win the MANDI People’s Choice Award, the only award chosen by a popular vote. The top three vote-getters each will win a $1,000 prize.

The Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation, or MANDI’s, hosted by Local Initiatives Support Corporation, honor organizations and individuals for their work to revitalize distressed city neighborhoods.

For the past month we have republished articles from our partner publication, the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, highlighting each of the 12 finalists. If reading isn’t your thing, you can also watch a video of each nominee.

Now is your chance to do good with only a few clicks of the mouse. Vote now.

Sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank, the People’s Choice Awards will be awarded to three winners, chosen from among the finalists in six categories.

MANDI finalists are selected from public nominations by an independent, cross-sector volunteer committee. A panel of judges visits each finalist’s site and votes on the winners.

All winners will be announced at a dinner on Thursday, April 11th, at the Potawatomi Event Center, 1611 W. Canal St.

Finalists

The “Brewers Community Foundation Public Space Award” for public space that helps build the community.

The “BMO Harris Cornerstone Award” for commitment and effectiveness over time.

The “Chase Economic Development Award” for economic and business development

The “Northern Trust Navigator Award” for individual leadership

The “Associated Bank Trail Blazer Award” for an innovative approach to a community problem.

The “State Farm Building Blocks Award” for a real estate project that advances the community.