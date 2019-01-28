Led by Adam Carr, his last one was a hit. $10 discount for our members. Join the fun!

It’s back by popular demand. Newaukee’s Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!) returns this spring to guide us through the projects, businesses and restaurants that have opened in the last year.

Join Milwaukee storyteller Adam Carr as he conducts a tour that couldn’t have been done a year ago. Each stop will be a project, business or restaurant that is less than a year old. This tour will steer clear of our city’s bigger and obvious developments (like the Streetcar or Fiserv Forum), and focus on the exciting enterprises in Milwaukee’s neighborhoods.

There will be five stops during the tour, with food and drink throughout. Be prepared to get off the bus and explore.

Start at Velobahn Cafe.

Reginald Baylor Studio

Gates of Damascus Restaurant

Eric Ledesma at Mitchell Street Library

Bronzeville Collective

Sherman Phoenix

All stops are subject to change.

This tour is open to all Milwaukeeans, but as an added bonus, Urban Milwaukee members will receive a discounted price — $10 off their ticket.

Full-priced tickets are $30 per person. Members pay $20. The tour is on Saturday, February 23rd from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite and to learn more about the tour, check Newaukee’s website.

Existing members will be shown a discount code on our Members Giveaways and Deals page as well as via email, which you’ll be able to see when you sign up.

Not a Member, but Want to Come?

We’d love to have you join us. This tour is open to the public, but to receive $10 off tour tickets, simply sign-up to become a member for just $9/month and you find your discount code to purchase your tickets here. In addition, you will gain access to an ad-free website with improved photo browsing and a growing number of free tickets to marquee events (Summerfest, Milwaukee Film Festival and Florentine Opera to name just a few).

So join us and purchase your $10 off tickets to the first Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!) of 2019.