“Good service can really step up any event,” says John Crone, co-owner of Over the Moon, Milwaukee’s premier mobile bartending service. “And if you really want to have a good time, you hire us.”

John Crone and Joe D’Acquisto do bartending a little differently. This Milwaukee duo, who own and operate Over the Moon, brings everything needed for a full-service bar — including the bar itself — to your event. The advantage? They don’t provide the booze. Their services are perfect for any type of office party, store opening, fundraising event or wedding.

“We’ll advise you on what to get, you go to the store and get it, and you’ll save a lot of money,” says D’Acquisto. “By providing your own alcohol, you are able to save money, and create more custom bar offerings. And at the end of the day, the alcohol is yours to keep.”

Because of this flexibility, Over the Moon takes a custom approach to each event. They work closely with any party, no matter the type, theme or celebration. For a party of 10 to a party of 1,500, they bring everything needed to run a fully functioning bar. Their bar set-up mimics one at a hotel or restaurant, except theirs can take place in any type of location. They bring everything from soda and garnishes to ice and bar menus. They even offer glassware rental and can provide a physical bar if needed.

Joe, John, and their employees are well-versed in wine, beer, and spirits, and provide professional beverage consultation once the client is ready to purchase their alcohol. Over the Moon is able to communicate what type and how much alcohol will be needed. They are also able to assist with pairing drinks with your food selection or theme. And to top it all off, each event comes with a custom cocktail, to help make the bar experience even better.

“We’re knowledge and fun, all in one!” laughs Crone.

But this company didn’t gain their extensive knowledge overnight. Before Over the Moon was even an idea, both Crone and D’Acquisto worked as bartenders in Milwaukee’s service industry. After knowing each other for about a year, a mutual friend asked them to work a wedding.

After they set up what turned out to be their first event, they went to grab a drink. It was at that moment the duo decided to form a business. They decided to take every penny they made that night, and turn it into Over the Moon Bartending.

“We bought a website, and business cards,” says Crone, “and within a week, calls started rolling in, and the company was booking events. And after that, it got really big really fast.”

The duo worked many weddings at first. But shortly after, they began serving grand openings, fundraisers and corporate parties. Specifically, they’ve worked the grand opening of the Milwaukee Bucks’ practice facility, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, downtown Milwaukee’s Homewood Suites grand opening, Cousin Sub’s rebranding celebration, Greenfire Management Service’s grand opening party, and many others. They are also very involved in charity work, working with various charity and fundraising events including the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, ALS & MS research fundraising, and various arts charities such as Tru Skool and EXYO.

Earlier this month, Crone and D’Acquisto celebrated the third anniversary of their business. Over the course of their three years, they have received more than 70 detailed reviews on multiple platforms. Not one reviewer has scored them less than a perfect score.

“The reviews speak for themselves,” says D’Acquisto. “We want to do this, and we have people who want to do this.”

To help achieve these great reviews, they hired some backup.

“We hand-pick everyone that we work with,” says D’Acquisto. “It’s more than just bartending: it’s personality, holding conversations, the ability to make relationships with people. Our staff is excited to be there, and that makes all the difference in the world. There isn’t a better service staff in the city.”

Milwaukee is perhaps the perfect location for this type of business. D’Acquisto has lived in Milwaukee his entire life, and according to Crone, D’Acquisto knows the city better than anyone. Crone, a Madison native, has lived in Milwaukee for more than a decade. Both are deeply entrenched in this city and can’t wait to be a part of its exciting growth. However, Over the Moon will travel to any venue in southeastern Wisconsin.

“When you’re from Milwaukee, but you’re out of the city and don’t get the kind of service you’re used to, you see it,” says Crone. “Our service is always very appreciated. Usually, by the end of the night, we’re hugging.”

Over the Moon guarantees to be the easiest part of your event planning. Because of their years of experience, the planning can typically be done in as little as three phone calls.

“We can flip an event in a week. Technically the next day or day of…but a little heads up is nice” laughs Crone. “We’re ready to bartend your event, we just need you to get to planning.”

Over the Moon is a licensed and insured service provider. It caters to company parties, store openings, in-house events, weddings and more. To learn more about Over the Moon or schedule them for your next event, visit their website.

Over the Moon Bartending