The Best Place bar and its historic Pabst Brewery structures have been popular stops for Doors Open.

By - Oct 15th, 2012 04:06 pm
Doors Open Milwaukee - Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery Tour. Photo taken September 23rd, 2012 by Erik Ljung. All Rights Reserved.

The 2018 Doors Open Milwaukee takes place on September 22rd and 23th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here’s a look at one of our favorite destinations of the annual event in our Best of Doors Open series.

Could there be a better way to end our visual tour of Doors Open Milwaukee then at Best Place? Maybe, with a PBR in hand. Tour goers got a sample of the Octoberfest celebration at Best Place, the bar and hall created in the Pabst Corporate Offices & Visitor’s Center, which meant they were able to view the former corporate office of Pabst, its board room, complete with the original furniture, and Captain Frederick Pabst’s office.

During Doors Open hundreds of visitors toured Best Place, and many grabbed a PBR. But if you missed the tour, you can stop by for a PBR or maybe even an Old Milwaukee, Thursday thru Saturday from 11:30-12am, and Sundays from 11:30-6pm.  Or take a sneak peak of Best Place in our photo gallery.

Photo Gallery

  1. Bill Hartz says:
    September 8, 2015 at 1:12 pm

    That’s why we’re starting there.
    Doors Open Milwaukee by Bike
    Saturday 9/19/15
    https://www.facebook.com/events/998094373574805/

