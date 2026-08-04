Astrology-Themed Bar Coming to East Side

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Star Bar, a new addition to the East Side’s nightlife scene, is slated to open Aug. 13, the business announced Tuesday.

The astrology-themed business is located at 2011 E. Ivanhoe Pl., filling a portion of the former Crossroads Collective food hall, which operated in the New Land Enterprises-owned building from late 2018 until its permanent closure in May 2025.

Nadi Plates, a modern Italian restaurant, was expected to succeed the food hall but dropped its plans for the space in June. The restaurant is now targeting a nearby location at 2163 N. Farwell Ave. for its flagship brick-and-mortar.

Now the Star Bar concept is poised to bring fresh energy to the site, which has been in flux for more than a year.

Inspired by the zodiac and guided by the seasons, Star Bar aims to create an environment where everyone feels welcome, said Emily Chirillo, New Land’s hospitality director.

“I want Star Bar to feel like a place where anyone can walk in, be themselves and know there is room for them here,” Chirillo said in a statement. “My hope is that it becomes the kind of neighborhood bar people return to because it feels welcoming, familiar and the perfect amount of special.”

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Star Bar’s debut aligns with Leo season, a roughly monthlong astrological period symbolized by the lion. According to Ebony magazine, Leo season in 2026 is associated with themes of self-love, creativity and confidence. Star Bar plans to match that energy with neon signs, disco balls and “golden, spotlight-ready energy,” according to a news release.

The soon-to-open bar will offer tap beer, canned beverages, mixed drinks, wine and specialty cocktails.

It joins a neighborhood that has seen numerous changes in recent years, including the closures of Merge, Triple Taproom & Kitchen, L’incontro, Pomona Cider Company, Izzy Hops, Beans & Barley, FreshFin Poké and The Estate.

Meanwhile, newcomers such as Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ, Saigon Baguette, The Seafood Shack, Jalisco’s Cocina y Bar, OG Pub & Grille, Taichi Bubble Tea, Poppy Bakery and others have stepped in to fill vacancies throughout the area.

“The arrival of Star Bar adds a distinctive new destination to Milwaukee’s East Side and expands the neighborhood’s offerings,” said Ryan Laessig, executive director of the East Side Business Improvement District (BID #20), in a statement.

Tim Gokhman and Ann Shuk are co-owners of Star Bar, according to a license application. The business partners also operate Shanghai, a speakeasy-inspired cocktail lounge, in the same building.

Additional details on Star Bar’s hours of operation and upcoming events will be shared via the business’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Interested parties can also join the bar’s mailing list through its website.

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