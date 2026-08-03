New Tavern Proposed For Franklin Heights Neighborhood

Former Bar 1000 could reopen as The Mahogany Room.

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The former Bar 1000, which shuttered in 2024, could soon see new life as The Mahogany Room.

Proposed to open at 3941 N. Teutonia Ave., the tavern would refresh the vacant commercial space with lounge-style seating, entertainment, and a menu of alcoholic and zero-proof beverages, according to a plan of operation recently submitted to the City of Milwaukee.

The proposal also indicates that The Mahogany Room would host DJs and offer patio seating, though the tavern does not plan to serve food.

Given city approval, The Mahogany Room would operate Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Friday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

In the proposal, owner Antoinette Crofford said she expects to hire two employees. There are no current construction permit applications for the 1,091-square-foot space.

Bar 1000 held its grand opening in May 2023 and continued for just over a year at the Franklin Heights building, which has also housed businesses including Blues Place, B Brothers, and Jus’ Gee Gee’s.

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Timothy Bea, who previously operated Blues Place, B Brothers and Bar 1000, is facing federal drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to online court records.

The Teutonia Avenue building was also part of the investigation, according to a report from Fox6. In April 2025, law enforcement officers searched the building, which was then being presented as iCare Childcare, and discovered drugs, including fentanyl and firearms.

City records show that iCare Childcare, LLC applied for a zoning code appeal at the site, though it is unclear whether the daycare ever opened.

The property is now under the ownership of Shop the Vault LLC, which lists Jeanette Bea as its registered agent. Records indicate the entity changed its registered agent in June 2025.

The Mahogany Room would join a handful of small businesses along the northside commercial corridor, including Mae Velma’s Corned Beef, Shananigans, Young’s Bar and Catfish Lounge.

Crofford has not yet filed a license application for the business and did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

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