All-Day Restaurant Proposed Near Airport

Cafe Monarca Chivolin would serve breakfast, lunch and dinner with a side of Mariachi music.

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A new public-facing restaurant is proposed to open at Travelodge Milwaukee, near the airport.

Cafe Monarca Chivolin would fill a large commercial space on the southwest side of the property at 1716 W. Layton Ave., joining a portfolio of three restaurants operated by Floralia Tellez Ortiz and Luis Alvarez.

The husband-and-wife duo also own La Casa del Chivolin Mexican Restaurant at 2423 S. 6th St., Hacienda Chivolin Mexican Restaurant in Greenfield and Casa Chivolin in Two Rivers, along with a food truck.

Tellez Ortiz brings nearly 15 years of experience to the venture, having worked as a chef specializing in American breakfast dishes. Alvarez is also a seasoned restaurateur, though he had an unusual introduction to the industry.

“He was a clown years ago,” Tellez Ortiz said, noting that her husband later discovered “a love for the kitchen,” something the couple has in common. Alvarez eventually incorporated the hobby into his bookings, showing up to parties with a red nose, oversized shoes and trays of freshly prepared ceviche.

The dish was a hit and is now a staple at each of the Chivolin restaurants, the first of which opened during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also appear at Cafe Monarca, though the upcoming business plans to focus mostly on breakfast, fulfilling a longtime goal for Tellez Ortiz.

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“It’s always been my dream to have a breakfast cafe,” she said. “I love doing breakfast.”

The variety at Cafe Monarca reflects her enthusiasm. A proposed menu features a wide sampling of sweet and savory breakfast items, including omelets, crepes, skillets, chilaquiles, French toast and Greek yogurt bowls topped with fresh fruit, granola or nuts.

Lunch and dinner options could include burgers, tacos, shrimp ceviche, grilled chicken and more. Tellez Ortiz also hopes to feature drinks such as mimosas, margaritas and micheladas.

The business has requested permission to host entertainment, including DJs and mariachi bands, which Tellez Ortiz said she envisions hosting for a one-hour window twice a month.

Cafe Monarca’s main dining room can accommodate up to 150, while a private dining room seats 60. The location, previously home to Mai Cafe, also features a small game room, bar area, on-site parking and an outdoor patio.

Though it’s co-located with the hotel and welcoming to guests, Cafe Monarca’s operations will remain separate, Tellez Ortiz said.

The business is awaiting city approval for its licenses and final inspections, with a goal of opening by the end of summer. Expected operating hours are daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

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