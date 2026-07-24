Lounge and Restaurant Proposed at Northside Shopping Center

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Acez Lounge, a new destination for live music, cocktails, burgers and seafood, is proposed to open at 6081 N. Teutonia Ave.

Pending city approval, the business would fill a commercial storefront within Silver Mill Shopping Center, a multi-tenant building near the border of Milwaukee and Glendale.

“We’re looking to create something different for the nightlife-slash-restaurant life on the North Side of Milwaukee,” owner and veteran club promoter Timothy Milton told Urban Milwaukee.

Since taking over the location earlier this year, Milton has completed extensive renovations, adding new furniture and finishes and lining the spacious lounge with all-black booths.

A buildout is still in progress, Milton said, noting that the finished lounge would include four separate venues tailored for relaxed hangouts, celebrity performances, networking events and more.

Acez is also pursuing a liquor license, with plans to feature a full bar program including high-end spirits, canned and bottled beverages, and specialty cocktails such as strawberry shortcake-flavored lemon drops.

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A food menu will feature catfish, chicken wings, fried lobster tails, burgers and honey-glazed lamb chops, according to Milton, who described the selection as “a steakhouse sort of ordeal.”

A public entertainment premises license requests permission to host bands, instrumental musicians, hookah service, comedy acts, dancing by performers, poetry readings and karaoke.

Despite social media posts promoting a May 18 soft opening, weekly ladies nights and a Juneteenth afterparty, Milton said the business has not yet opened as it awaits city approval for its licenses. He added, however, that the space is available for private rentals.

License applications for Acez Lounge are pending before the Milwaukee Common Council, which will adjourn for its August recess at the end of next week. The proposed business will not be considered until September at the earliest.

After its launch, Milton said Acez would open at 8 a.m. for brunch, continuing across two shifts until bar close each day. The license application states that Acez would enforce an age restriction of 30 years and older.

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