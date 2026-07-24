Friends, Family and Neighbors Mourn Madison Man Killed by Police

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night for a vigil at the spot where a Madison police officer fatally shot 38-year-old Corey Ruiz the day before.

Many brought signs. Others brought flowers, candles and balloons, and placed them at the intersection of South Baldwin and Williamson Streets where a makeshift memorial for Ruiz was growing.

Four police officers are on leave while Wisconsin’s Department of Justice investigates the shooting. Madison officials have not released the names of those officers.

According to police, Ruiz pulled out a knife and injured an officer with it as police were attempting to apprehend him on Madison’s near east side. The injured officer then shot Ruiz. That officer was hospitalized and later released, the city’s police chief said.

Video of the shooting taken by a bystander spread rapidly on social media, and led many — including the city’s mayor — to question the officer’s decision to shoot.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Court records show Ruiz had a history of criminal convictions in Wisconsin, dating back to 2007. That includes multiple convictions for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, theft and drug possession. In 2021, Ruiz pleaded guilty to a felony charge of resisting arrest in a way that caused bodily harm to police.

Among the people mourning Ruiz at Thursday’s event was Tony Smith, who’s known Ruiz since middle school.

Smith said he felt he had to come to the vigil after seeing Ruiz’s mug shot shared online. Ruiz deserves to be remembered for more than a criminal history, Smith said.

“I really didn’t appreciate that, because there’s more to him than that,” Smith said.

Ruiz was just a few months older than Smith, and the boys used to bond over basketball and rap.

“He actually inspired me to start rapping,” Smith said.

Ruiz was “very soft-spoken at first,” but “when you get to know him, he’s real open and talkative,” Smith remembered.

Smith also described Ruiz as a father who “always made time for his kid.”

Ruiz’s young daughter spoke through tears at the vigil. Other family members were not ready to speak publicly, an organizer said at the start of the event.

Rev. Ben Weger, a pastor at Stoughton United Methodist Church, stood next to Ruiz’s family and comforted them during part of the vigil. Weger said he didn’t know Ruiz personally, but he got to hear stories about him from his immediate family members.

“As a pastor, a very important part of my job is to show up in spaces where oppressed people are being harmed, where marginalized voices are not being heard,” Weger said. “It’s a horrific privilege to stand with the family in this moment, and to call evil what it is, to demand justice, to demand answers.”

City of Madison dump trucks are blocking off the site of the shooting, the same spot where the makeshift memorial has taken root. City officials announced that the area will remain closed to vehicle traffic until further notice to “ensure the safety of the public.”

People have been scrawling chalk messages on the pavement, including “justice for Corey,” “Corey should have lived” and “Why?”

The neighborhood where Ruiz was shot is known as the Willy Street neighborhood. Hannah Thorn lived in that area for 12 years, and said she came to show her support as a former neighbor.

“It’s good to see people coming together as a group peacefully,” Thorn said.

Nine years ago in the same Willy Street neighborhood, a Madison officer fatally shot Tony Robinson, an unarmed Black teenager. The Dane County district attorney later determined that the shooting was legally justified after DOJ investigators concluded that Robinson had physically assaulted police at the top of the stairwell.

The site of Robinson’s shooting is also near where a Madison police officer fatally shot Paul Heenan, a 30-year-old white musician, in 2012. A city investigation later cleared the officer in that death.

Thorn started crying when she referenced Madison’s history of police shootings.

“It’s frightening that it’s Madison again,” Thorn said. “It makes me so sad for Madison.”

Anna Donahoe of Madison came to the vigil with her 4-year-old son and 14-month-old daughter.

“As parents of white children, I think it’s important for them to understand the reality of racism in our direct community,” Donahoe said. “And that we have a responsibility to listen to Black leaders.”

Also at the vigil was Trevor Ewing of Lake Mills, who said “the entire police system” in Madison needs to be “burned down and rebuilt up from the ground.”

Ewing knew Ruiz personally.

“In the past few years he was having his struggles, just like many of us do,” Ewing said of Ruiz. “But he was contagious — amazing — like contagious in a good way.”

Ewing said he lost touch with Ruiz about a decade ago, but he remembered Ruiz for his even temper.

“He’s an amazing soul,” Ewing said. “He was just a very calm dude. Never really got upset back then.”

On Thursday night, personal injury attorney Ben Crump announced he has been hired by Ruiz’s family. In a statement, Crump referenced footage of the incident which has been circulating on social media.

“The video gives us a clear picture of what happened,” the statement says. “Corey Ruiz was tased, taken to the ground, and then he was shot multiple times at close range, including in his face. This case has to be examined for excessive force. It happened in broad daylight, in front of dozens of witnesses. The family deserves the truth, and the public deserves accountability.”

Madison’s Police Chief John Patterson said police attempted to use less-lethal force when an officer used a Taser on Ruiz during the incident.

Patterson told reporters he’s not sure exactly what happened with the Taser, though he called its use “unsuccessful.” Patterson said those details are part of the DOJ’s investigation.

Friends, family and neighbors mourn Madison man killed by police was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.