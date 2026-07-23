Polonia Could Get New Corner Tavern

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new southside tavern, Camaleon Bar, is proposed to open at 2900 S. 13th St., filling a vacancy at the longtime neighborhood watering hole most recently home to Nick’s Anvil Inn.

Jose Luis Ibarra Flores leads the upcoming business, whose license received unanimous support from the Licenses Committee on Tuesday. The proposal now heads to the Milwaukee Common Council for final approval July 31.

City officials, including area Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, endorsed the business during its initial hearing.

“The proposal is promising,” said Terri Williams, a legislative assistant for the alderwoman’s office, noting that the prior operation was “a very quiet bar” — an ideal match for the surrounding residential neighborhood. “We have no objections and wish them the best,” she added in reference to Camaleon.

A seasoned bartender, Ibarra Flores brings two decades of experience to the new venture. “I made fancy drinks, regular drinks — everything,” he said.

The aspiring entrepreneur also has a passion for the city, having relocated from Idaho Falls, Idaho to the Midwest seven years ago. “Milwaukee is the best,” he told committee members. “You have everything here.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Camaleon Bar aims to offer a relaxing social atmosphere with light background music from a jukebox, said Ibarra Flores, who added that he plans to keep the volume at a reasonable level to encourage conversation among patrons.

While there is no age restriction in place, Ibarra Flores said he hopes the business attracts a mature crowd. He also shared plans to host themed events such as ladies’ night, construction worker day and throwback music.

Pending city approval, Camaleon Bar aims to open “as soon as possible,” Ibarra Flores noted in the application. The tavern’s proposed hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The 622-square-foot tavern space was formerly occupied by Nick’s Anvil Inn, which operated for nearly 50 years before closing last December.

Widely known as a motorcycle bar, Nick’s was outfitted in retro style, featuring wood-paneled walls and eclectic decor including several lava lamps, a pinup poster and a real-life anvil.

Shortly after shuttering the business, owner-operator Chris Tribbey sold the tavern building to Dolores Mora and Jesus Villalobos in early 2026, according to city assessment records.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.