Rise & Grind Shutters Last Cafe

But co-owner hints at plans for the future.

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Rise & Grind Cafe has closed its Harambee location after just over eight years at the site, though co-owner Baboonie Tatum is already hinting at a future return.

Located at 2737 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., inside King Drive Commons III, the cafe was known for its espresso drinks, soul food brunch and community events such as DJ sets and karaoke.

The business closed to the public in early July but plans to continue its senior dining program through July 27. The previously scheduled Poetry & Pancakes, held in tandem with Bronzeville Week, will also proceed as planned from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 8.

“These opportunities will give us additional time to celebrate the connections, conversations, and community that have made Rise & Grind Cafe so special,” Tatum wrote in a June 15 online post.

“This decision has not been an easy one,” she continued, attributing the closure to personal health and a desire to spend more time with family.

“Rise & Grind has been more than a business — it has been a labor of love, a gathering place for our community, and a dream that I have been honored to share with all of you. The relationships built, memories created, and support received over the years have meant more than words can express.”

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Although the business has paused operations, Tatum is hopeful the closure won’t be permanent, noting plans to heal, regroup and evaluate new opportunities.

“It is my hope that Rise & Grind Cafe will return within the next three years, rebranded and reimagined to better serve our community while creating a more sustainable path forward,” she wrote. “While I cannot make any guarantees, I am excited about the possibility of reopening with a fresh vision, renewed energy, and a stronger foundation.”

Tatum, a former educator, co-owned Rise & Grind with business partner Larina Hightower. The cafe has operated in several locations, including at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace and Mitchell Street Arts, where it has since been replaced by Reinas Cafe.

Rise & Grind’s King Drive cafe remained closed from 2020 to 2023 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a series of burglaries.

Tatum, a recent graduate of the Associates in Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) program, and two others in her cohort are now working with Anthony Kazee‘s KG Development Group to redevelop the former Career Youth Development (CYD) building and adjacent Victory Over Violence Park site at 2601-2643 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

She told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel she eventually hopes to reopen the cafe in a smaller format.

Tatum did not respond to a request for comment.

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