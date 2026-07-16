Facing Major Cash Disadvantage, Burgelis Ends Congressional Campaign

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Milwaukee Alderman Peter Burgelis is ending his campaign for Congress less than three months after entering the crowded Democratic primary.

Burgelis announced Thursday that he was suspending his bid for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District and had offered to assist fellow Democrat Mitchell Berman’s campaign.

“The stakes in this election are too high to lose sight of our common purpose,” Burgelis said in a statement. “Whoever represents our party should have the full support of Democrats committed to moving southeastern Wisconsin forward.”

Burgelis stopped short of formally endorsing Berman in his announcement but said he called the Racine County nurse to offer his assistance.

“I called Mitchell to offer help in any way I can as we work toward the shared goal of defeating Bryan Steil and the harmful Trump regime,” Burgelis said.

The move narrows the Democratic field less than a month before the Aug. 11 primary. The winner will advance to face Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, who has represented the southeastern Wisconsin district since 2019.

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Burgelis, according to a newly released campaign finance report, had raised $55,000 and spent $36,000 by the end of June. Berman has raised $654,000 and had $221,000 on hand.

Whitewater school board member Miguel Aranda raised $10,000 and had $14,000 on hand. Former Racine emergency services director Lorenzo Santos has raised $13,000 and has $10,000 on hand.

Ironworker Randy Bryce suspended his campaign in June.

Burgelis, a first-term member of the Milwaukee Common Council, launched his campaign in late April. He framed his candidacy around rising costs, dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump and a belief that Steil was not sufficiently accountable to district residents.

“I entered this race because I believe southeastern Wisconsin deserves leadership that is accountable, accessible, and focused on delivering results for working families,” Burgelis said Wednesday. “I am deeply grateful to the volunteers, donors, supporters, and voters who believed in our campaign.”

His candidacy came with an unusual geographic issue. The 1st Congressional District includes Racine and Kenosha counties, most of Walworth County and portions of Rock and Milwaukee counties, but none of the city of Milwaukee. Burgelis represents the city’s southwest side.

Federal law requires House members to live in the state they represent, but not necessarily within their congressional district.

Republicans quickly seized on Burgelis’s residence when he entered the race. The Republican Party of Wisconsin labeled him an “out-of-district Milwaukee politician” in a press release issued shortly after he launched his campaign.

Burgelis nonetheless argued that his experience winning local elections and working on housing, public safety and city budget issues made him the strongest Democrat to challenge Steil. At a June candidate forum, he touted his record of defeating incumbents and said he could do so again.

Berman, a political newcomer from the Racine County village of Raymond, entered the contest in August 2025. He has worked as an emergency room and Veterans Affairs nurse and is a union member and first-generation college graduate.

Berman also established an early fundraising lead among the Democratic challengers. His campaign announced in May that it had raised more than $500,000 since he entered the race.

Steil remains a formidable opponent. The Janesville Republican was first elected in 2018 and defeated Democrat Peter Barca by more than 10 percentage points in 2024. He substantially outraised his Democratic challengers during the first quarter of 2026.

The Cook Political Report currently rates the district as “Likely Republican,” though Democrats have pointed to competitive statewide election results as evidence that it could be within reach under favorable conditions.

Burgelis will remain on the Milwaukee Common Council, where he represents the 11th Aldermanic District. He was elected in 2024 after previously serving one term on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

He serves as vice chair of the council’s Finance & Personnel Committee and Public Safety & Health Committee and has been involved in debates over the city budget, road funding, fire safety and other issues. His council term runs through spring 2028.

“I am proud to continue serving the residents of the 11th Aldermanic District and continuing to deliver results for them,” Burgelis said.

“While my campaign for Congress is ending, my commitment to public service is not,” he added. “I remain optimistic about the future of southeastern Wisconsin and will continue working every day to make our community stronger.”

The Federal Election Commission website lists 100 contributions to Burgelis’ campaign, including Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, grocery store owner Robert Montemayor, restaurateur Omar Shaikh, council members JoCasta Zamarripa and Larresa Taylor, health care executive Karl Rajani, housing consultant Karen Gotzler, Bublr Bikes Executive Director Ted Chisholm, Black Sheep owner Mike Sorge, restaurateur Hermogenes Correa Miramontes and restaurateur Alaa Musa.