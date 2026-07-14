Gordo’s Plans Anniversary Giveaway

First 100 guests at Bay View and Brookfield locations will get a free bubble waffle stick.

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In July 2022, a group of entrepreneurs took over the former Gordo Burger. After a brief transformation involving refreshed signage, new offerings and a shower of sprinkles — both on the menu and across interior walls — Gordo’s Bubble Waffles was born.

The flagship at 2301 S. Howell Ave. will celebrate its fourth anniversary with a giveaway on Tuesday, July 21, offering bubble waffle sticks — available in flavors like M&M Blast, Pistachio Wonder and Brownie Overload — to the first 100 guests at the Bay View location and in Brookfield at 17395 W. Bluemound Road.

In the years since its launch, Gordo’s has expanded both locally and nationally, opening shops at 1633 W. Wells St., near Marquette University, and at 125 Heritage Drive in Oxford, Mississippi. The brand began franchising in 2025 and also offers catering services.

Today, Gordo’s is led by Omar Daher, Mohammed Otallah and Suhib Badwan.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” the owners told Urban Milwaukee in a statement. “We’ve learned a lot, grown through both the highs and the challenges, and we’re incredibly grateful for everyone who has supported us along the way.”

The counter-service dessert shops specialize in bubble waffles, or egg waffles, which are served flat with toppings or folded into a cone and filled with scoops of ice cream, fruit, candy and more. Though similar to a traditional waffle, the Hong Kong version is puffy rather than pockmarked, with a crispy exterior and a light, fluffy interior.

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In addition to its namesake dessert, the business also offers mini pancakes, fruit cups, croffles — croissants pressed in a bubble waffle pan — and beverages, including refreshers, coffee, shakes and slushies.

“This anniversary is really about celebrating our loyal customers, our team, and the community that’s helped Gordo’s become what it is today,” the owners said. “We’re also excited to continue growing through franchising and bring the Gordo’s Bubble Waffles experience to new communities. We look forward to serving even more guests for many years to come.”

Gordo’s is open daily from 2 p.m. to midnight in Brookfield. The Bay View location is open Saturday through Thursday from noon to midnight and Friday from 2 p.m. to midnight.

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