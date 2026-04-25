Baldwin Says Republican Budget Leaves DHS Agents Without Guardrails

Wisconsin U.S. Senator also forced 5th vote to end Iran war, which failed.

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Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said a move by Republicans in the Senate to fund immigration and border enforcement agencies without Democrat input will leave agents unconstrained.

“We find ourselves in the sad circumstance of (them) pursuing this path without the guardrails around these agencies that really have been turned into, in many regards, a private Donald Trump militia,” she told WPR’s “Wisconsin Today.”

Her comments come after an early Thursday morning vote where U.S. Senate Republicans adopted a budget measure that would deliver as much as $70 billion to fund immigration enforcement agencies through President Donald Trump’s term.

The measure passed 50-48 along party lines — with the exceptions of Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky, who joined all Democrats in opposition.

Since February, the Department of Homeland Security has been under a record-breaking partial government shutdown as Democrats and Republicans have so far failed to reach a compromise.

Before agreeing to fund DHS, Democrats demanded new restrictions after federal agents killed two people in Minneapolis earlier this year. Democrats wanted to ban agents from wearing masks and create rules to prevent agents from entering private property without judicial warrants.

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The Thursday vote is a step toward the GOP using a process known as “reconciliation” to circumvent Democrats and pass funding with a simple majority, rather than the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

The measure passed without the Democratic proposed guardrails. It was then sent ​to the U.S. House of Representatives, although during the Thursday floor session no legislation related to DHS funding was on the schedule.

The Senate is adjourned until Monday, April 27.

Baldwin forced 5th Senate vote to end war in Iran

Also in the late night Senate session this week, Sen. Baldwin forced a vote that would restrict the president’s military actions against Iran. The resolution, however, failed for a fifth time.

Led by Baldwin, the resolution would have directed the president to “remove the United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Iran, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or a specific authorization for use of military force.”

Speaking with WPR, Balwin called the military action in Iran an “illegal war of choice.”

“Americans are paying the price, both in terms of loss of life of our armed service members, but also in terms of the impact on our economy,” Baldwin said. Thirteen American service members have died so far in the war.

Wisconsinites also report feeling the squeeze, as increased fuel costs are driving up prices at the gas pump and in the grocery store. According to a recent Marquette University Law School Poll, over 90 percent of respondents say they’re seeing higher gas prices over the last six months.

This vote follows the faltering ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran after each country seized ships in the Strait of Hormuz this week. It is unclear when or if peace talks will resume.

On April 15, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said the war effort is justified based on Iran’s actions over the last 47 years, referring to the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

“I obviously don’t like higher gas prices. I don’t want increased inflation. But again, I view Iran as an existential threat to America,” Johnson told WPR’s “Wisconsin Today.” “I want to see that threat ended.”

Wisconsin US Sen. Tammy Baldwin says Republican tactic to fund DHS leaves agents without guardrails was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.