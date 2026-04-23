Shawarma Restaurant Planned Near Crisol Corridor

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Industry veteran Heladío Garcia is set to expand his business portfolio with a new southside restaurant.

Quebob Halal Milwaukee is expected to launch later this spring at 1567 W. Oklahoma Ave., replacing the short-lived Latino Grill House.

The proposed business would specialize in shawarma — slow-roasted chicken, beef or lamb marinated in warm spices such as cumin, coriander and cardamom, then sliced thin and served in a warm pita with garlic sauce.

Other offerings could include falafel, gyros, hummus and baba ghanoush, along with salads such as Greek and tabbouleh — a fresh blend of finely chopped parsley, mint, bulgur wheat, tomatoes, onions, lemon juice and olive oil.

The restaurateur will partner with his brother, Efren Garcia, and cousin, Rene Hernandez, for the venture, which he said draws on experience from his early career — first in Los Angeles, then in Milwaukee. Garcia also co-owns La Casa Del Pan, Del Valle Oaxaqueño, Bella’s Pizza & Caffé, and Cudahy’s Pancake House.

“We’re Mexican, but we don’t limit ourselves to cooking just Mexican food,” Garcia said.

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Before launching his own businesses, Garcia spent more than two decades in the industry working with a variety of global cuisines. He credits that time with developing his culinary insight, but said the shift to entrepreneurship gave him an opportunity to push further.

“When I went out on my own, I was really able to put my ideas to work,” he said. “When I was an employee, I was doing my job — that’s it — but now I can explore more. If I have an idea, I’m not afraid to make it happen.”

Garcia also praised his partners who, like him, are industry veterans. “I have a great team, which is an important key to make everything happen,” he said.

Quebob Halal is awaiting final inspections and aims to open in the coming weeks. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner, likely opening late morning and closing by 9 or 10 p.m. A finalized schedule will be announced at a later date.

Greenfield Avenue Properties LLC, registered to Sam Micale, owns the southside building, which includes less than 1,000 square feet of commercial space. Quebob Halal would offer limited on-site dining, with meals also available for carryout.

Garcia said he plans to keep the building as is, save for a fresh coat of paint and new restaurant equipment.

A license application for the proposed restaurant is pending approval from the Milwaukee Common Council.

The building’s previous tenant, Latino Grill House, opened last summer and operated for several months before it closed. Ricanmex Frappes & Grill also formerly occupied the building, but relocated to 4350 S. 27th St. in 2025.

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