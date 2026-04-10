Sentencing Date Set in Dugan Case
After conviction, Dugan will be sentenced. But appeal likely.
A sentencing hearing has been set in the federal criminal case against former Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan.
In December, Dugan was convicted of one felony count of concealing an individual from arrest. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman has scheduled sentencing for Wednesday June 3. Dugan faces a potential fine and or imprisonment for up to five years.
The sentencing date comes days after Adelman denied Dugan’s motion to vacate the guilty conviction against her on one count of obstruction of a federal deportation proceeding.
Dugan was charged with two federal crimes in 2025 in the wake of an incident involving a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Dugan sent an immigrant appearing in her courtroom out a side door after after learning federal immigration agents were in the hallway that day. The man, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, was the target of an immigration enforcement operation. He was later arrested outside the courthouse.
Dugan was charged with obstruction and one count of concealing an individual from arrest. After a four-day day trial in December, Dugan was found guilty of the latter, but not the former charge. Her legal team has questioned how Dugan could be found guilty on one charge and not the other, saying the same elements were required for both.
In subsequent legal filings moving to vacate the conviction against her, Dugan argued ICE had no legal authority to be in the courthouse that day and that the jury received improper instruction on the count she was convicted of. Adelman disagreed and sustained the conviction.
Dugan’s legal team has indicated they are planning to appeal the case to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and released a statement maintaining Dugan’s innocence after Adelman’s decision against vacating the conviction.
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More about the Judge Hannah Dugan Trial
- Sentencing Date Set in Dugan Case - Graham Kilmer - Apr 10th, 2026
- Federal Judge Won’t Vacate Dugan Conviction - Graham Kilmer - Apr 6th, 2026
- Judge Hannah Dugan Resigns - Sarah Lehr - Jan 4th, 2026
- Hannah Dugan Seeks New Trial - Graham Kilmer - Dec 23rd, 2025
- Op Ed: Making Sense of Judge Dugan’s Conviction - Ruth Conniff - Dec 22nd, 2025
- After Dugan Verdict Comes Politics and Courthouse Uncertainty - Graham Kilmer - Dec 21st, 2025
- Wisconsin Republicans Threaten to Impeach Judge Hannah Dugan - Anya van Wagtendonk - Dec 20th, 2025
- Forward Latino Corrects Misinformation Presented During Judge Hannah Dugan Trial - Forward Latino - Dec 19th, 2025
- United States Thanks Jurors for Their Service and Urges Peaceful Response to Verdict - U.S. Department of Justice - Dec 19th, 2025
- Dugan Must Go - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos - Dec 19th, 2025
Read more about Judge Hannah Dugan Trial here
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