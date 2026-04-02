Pete’s Pops Announces Reopening Date

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While plenty of brands advertised outlandish April Fools’ items on Wednesday, Pete’s Pops was among the few to follow through, creating a batch of buttermilk ranch-flavored popsicles.

The seasonal business is equally serious about its spring reopening and plans to welcome guests at all five locations Saturday, April 4, with ranch pops on the menu while supplies last.

Now entering its 12th year, Pete’s has grown from a pop-up vendor to a multi-site business, with permanent locations at 3809 W. Vliet St. and 916 E. Russell Ave. in Milwaukee, as well as suburban shops in West Allis, Whitefish Bay and Grafton. The business also has a mobile arm, traveling across the city with its pushcart for appearances at farmers markets, special events and catering gigs.

The ever-changing menu ventures far beyond salad dressing, featuring standbys such as blue moon, salted watermelon and red velvet, along with more adventurous flavors including maple blueberry pancake, pickle lemonade and pineapple jalapeno. Avocado, orange cream and blackberry limeade pops are also regulars on the rotation, which typically highlights seasonal ingredients.

Experimentation is a priority for owner Ian Robinson, who took over the business in May 2024, when founder Pete Cooney moved out of state. At the time, he told Urban Milwaukee he hoped to streamline production and free up time for team members to test-run new flavors.

Like its out-of-the-box flavors, Pete’s is also playful when it comes to locations. The shop’s Whitefish Bay walk-up is housed within the old Fox Bay Cinema box office and its Grafton business, opened in May 2025, occupies a tiny former tax office.

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Pete’s is also seeking a new spot. Ownership put out feelers in mid-February, asking for “weird and wonderful” suggestions such as “old ticket booths, shipping containers, converted garages and art gallery nooks.”

Spring hours for Pete’s Pops in Bay View, West Allis, Whitefish Bay and Grafton are noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The year-round Vliet Street shop is open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

An expanded schedule is expected as summer approaches. Keep an eye on the business’s socials for updates.

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