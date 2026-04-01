Lisa Kaye Bistro Closes, Seeks New Location

Bistro operated for more than a year on the Near West Side.

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After more than a year of serving scratch-made meals on the Near West Side, Lisa Kaye Bistro has closed its brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Owner Lisa McKay is seeking a new location while continuing her nonprofit work as chairperson of the American Culinary Federation Chef and Child Foundation’s Milwaukee chapter.

McKay confirmed the move in an email to Urban Milwaukee, saying she is “waiting to hear back about the possibility of leasing another space” and plans to continue the business. She did not share an address for the potential new restaurant.

A trip to the former location, 3801 W. Vliet St., revealed an empty interior, though exterior signage is still in place. The restaurant’s last public event was in mid-February.

Kaye, a graduate of Milwaukee Area Technical College‘s culinary arts program, launched Lisa Kaye Bistro in September 2024 as an extension of — and home base for — Lisa Kaye Catering.

The restaurant was known for its loaded brisket nachos, cheesesteak, oxtail sandwich and Friday fish fry, and also hosted regular soul food Sundays featuring specials like fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, catfish and greens. The bistro did not serve alcohol but offered a variety of nonalcoholic beverages.

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McKay previously told Urban Milwaukee she aimed to maintain a streamlined menu, allowing her to focus on providing high-quality food while avoiding being overwhelmed as she balanced other business commitments.

A series of challenges marked the bistro’s early months, including a January 2025 water line breach that forced a temporary closure.

Prior to the bistro’s opening, the Near West Side building was home to Triciclo Peru. In fact, it was a chance connection with the former restaurant’s co-owner, Amy Narr, that led McKay to lease the space. Additional support came from Near West Side Partners after McKay won the 2017 Rev-Up MKE competition.

The Rissa LLC, registered to Tom Straub, owns the building, which neighbors Pete’s Pops.

McKay said she plans to keep followers updated via Facebook and Instagram. She’s also gearing up the next installment of Soup Fest, a fundraiser for her Culinary Education Program’s Jr. Chef Club. See the event website for more information or to purchase tickets.

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