How To Vote Early in Milwaukee

Milwaukee offers many options to vote early, but you'll want to check the hours.

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The spring election is April 7, but Wisconsin voters can already head to the polls.

The Milwaukee Election Commission is operating seven polling places for city residents.

Early voting runs from March 24 through Sunday, April 5.

The top-of-the-ticket race is between Maria Lazar and Chris Taylor for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. All 18 Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors seats are up for election, though only three races are contested. A number of other judicial races are on the ballot, though none are contested.

Hours vary by polling location, but unlike on Election Day, Milwaukee voters can visit any early voting polling place to cast their ballot. Individuals can also register to vote at any polling place, but only through April 3.

Voters casting ballots during early voting should expect to use an electronic machine rather than a traditional paper ballot. The machines, in use since 2018, accommodate the varied ballots and allow voters to vote at any early voting site.

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Milwaukee’s early votes are counted alongside all of the absentee ballots at the city’s central count facility on Election Day. Early voting in Wisconsin is technically in-person absentee voting, with ballots placed into individual sealed envelopes similar to mail-in ballots.

For absentee (by mail) voters, the City of Milwaukee will accept returned ballots at any of its early voting sites during their regular hours. Drop boxes, again legal under a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, are located in secure areas outside public libraries and a handful of municipal buildings.

Voters intending to use the Midtown early voting site, the city’s most popular, should note that the location has moved back into the Midtown Center shopping center instead of a nearby building.

Voters can monitor the return status of their ballot and check other election information on the My Vote WI website.

Early Voting Locations

The Milwaukee Election Commission website includes more information on early voting.

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