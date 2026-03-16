Blizzard Conditions Cause Power Outages, Road Closings Across State

12,876 We Energies customers lose power, 3 feet of snow in Door County.

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Thousands of Wisconsinites are without power this morning due to blizzard-like conditions.

According to We Energies, 12,876 people were without power shortly before 8 a.m., mostly in southeastern Wisconsin.

Alliant Energy’s power outage map shows more than 600 people affected, with the majority of outages near Sheboygan.

Wisconsin Public Service shows 1,330 customers have lost power, many in Door County.

In the Madison area, more than 370 people are without power, according to Madison Gas and Electric.

Travel warnings persist this morning and state officials say dozens of roadways across the state are considered impassable.

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According the state Department of Transportation’s 511 website, that includes much of northeastern Wisconsin.

Snowfall totals: 2 feet in Wausau, nearly 3 in Door County

The National Weather Service has released snowfall reports for Wisconsin from the last 24 hours — and some areas have seen nearly 2 feet of snow.

In eastern Wisconsin, Sturgeon Bay in Door County reports a whopping 33 inches has fallen.

Wausau broke its single-day record for snowfall on Sunday, with more than 20 inches reported by Sunday afternoon.

Residents there said snow started falling overnight Saturday.

“This is the most snow I’ve ever seen in my lifetime, and I’ve been in northern Wisconsin my whole life,” said Christine Salm, who measured more than 21 inches in her driveway Sunday afternoon.

In western Wisconsin, more than 20 inches of snowfall was reported near Strum and Mondovi. In the Eau Claire region, more than 12 inches has fallen.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising drivers to stay off the roads in the northwestern, north central and northeastern parts of the state due to hazardous road conditions created by the ongoing winter storm.

Blizzard conditions lead to power outages, road closures across Wisconsin was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.