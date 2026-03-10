Can Film Incentives Turn Wisconsin Into A Movie Hub?

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Water Street is no Hollywood Walk of Fame, but new state tax credits and a Wisconsin film office aim to help the local industry flourish.

Gov. Tony Evers stopped by Nō Studios in Milwaukee on Monday morning to meet with filmmakers and discuss the programs, created under the state’s 2025–27 biennial budget and signed into law last year.

“It’s really fortunate that Wisconsin has such a great group of talented people that advocated for this,” Evers said during a tour of the studio, at 1037 W. McKinley Ave. “The most important thing is that it brings life to your work and brings life to our state, as it relates to the economy.”

Film Wisconsin, operating under the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, marks a revival of the state’s former film office and incentives that were discontinued years ago because of budget cuts.

The office will distribute $5 million in annual tax credits, providing financial support for Wisconsin-made movies, documentaries, television shows, broadcast advertisements and production infrastructure.

Filmmakers said the office and tax credits will be vital in developing and retaining local talent, creating jobs and boosting tourism, while also encouraging authentic, accurate portrayals of the state.

“Many films we see that are set in Wisconsin are not filmed in Wisconsin,” said Paulina Bugembe-Kuwahara, an actor and filmmaker who testified at the state Capitol in support of the film office and tax credits.

“The more we can make things here, with people here, the more viewers will get a realistic picture of Wisconsin, because film and television — for better or for worse — is the way people see other places before they get there.”

The tax credits provide up to $1 million per applicant annually, with eligible expenses including cast and crew wages, lodging, set construction, location fees and other production-related goods and services purchased and consumed within the state.

To qualify, productions must meet minimum cost thresholds — $100,000 for projects longer than 30 minutes and $50,000 for projects shorter than 30 minutes — but filmmakers said the requirements are more attainable than previous incentives.

“The challenge with the previous incentives was that the threshold was $250,000, which in micro-low-budget land is quite high,” said Sarah Ballard, a filmmaker and instructor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. “We’re very grateful that our voices were heard.”

Sen. LaTonya Johnson, Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers, Imagine MKE Executive Director Christine Hojnacki and Film Wisconsin Director Veronica Pope joined Evers on the tour, which led the officials through offices filled with boom mics, soundboards and dozens of framed movie posters.

Evers ended his visit by hearing from studio creatives about their ongoing and upcoming projects.

Immanuel Baldwin, a writer, director and producer, discussed his work on two science fiction films and thanked Evers for his advocacy. “I speak for a lot of independent filmmakers when I say it means so much that we have something like this here instead of having to pack our bags and go to Chicago,” he said.

“God forbid,” Evers interjected, prompting a laugh from the crowd.

Tate Bunker reiterated the importance of creative retention. “We have so much talent here,” said the filmmaker, cinematographer and UWM educator, noting that he often sees graduates leave the city in search of better opportunities. “I’d just really love to try to keep these young people here, and I hope this helps advocate for them.”

Ashley Hess could be one of the first case studies. An emerging filmmaker and member of Action! Wisconsin, Hess graduated from Carthage College with an emphasis in film.

“I have a few projects in development right now that I plan to write, direct and produce here in the state of Wisconsin, and I know that having these incentives makes going from script to green light so much easier,” she said. “I think we deserve that, because we have stories to tell.”

After departing Nō Studios, Evers visited LiveX Studio in Green Bay.

More information on Film Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Film Production Tax Credit, including frequently asked questions and application instructions, is available to view online.