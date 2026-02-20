New Operator Will Reopen Wantable Cafe

The business, closed since December, slated to return this spring.

For the second time in a year, Wantable Cafe is set to reopen under new ownership.

41Fork Hospitality will be the latest operator, adding the coffee shop and coworking space to its portfolio of private event spaces and catering businesses.

A license application filed Thursday outlines plans to reactivate the space at 123 E. Walker St. with a full breakfast and lunch menu, coffee program, alcoholic beverages, and public entertainment.

The relaunch would also introduce 41Fork Exchange, described as a “home for rotating menus and robust grab-and-go offerings.”

Steve Glynn, host of the Experience Milwaukee podcast, most recently operated Wantable Cafe.

The cafe originally debuted in 2021 as a headquarters for employees of the styling company Wantable before later opening to the public for coffee, food and coworking.

The business has been closed since Dec. 31. Pending city approval, a target reopening date is set for early April.

Under new ownership, the business will be known as 41Fork Exchange @ Wantable Cafe. It would serve coffee from Vennture Brew Co. alongside weekday breakfast and lunch. The menu could include croissant sandwiches, grain bowls, salads, snacks, and Roman-style focaccia pizza sold by weight.

Kaelyn Cervero is founder and CEO of 41Fork Hospitality, the parent company for Noble Catering & Events, NEAT Beverage Catering, Pearl & Cade and the soon-to-open Brixton’s Turn.

“This partnership represents exactly what excites us about hospitality right now,” Cervero said in a statement. “Wantable is an innovative

organization with a strong creative culture, and we see this cafe as an extension of that spirit — warm, welcoming, and thoughtfully designed.”

Beyond daily cafe service, 41Fork Exchange plans to host limited-time culinary experiences, collaborations and community events, with future phases including a Wisconsin-made retail market and food truck.

Meanwhile, Wantable Cafe will continue as a coworking space. Future development could include additional culinary programming and pop-ups, according to a news release.

“Hospitality is absolutely about the food. But it’s also about creating places where people feel like they belong,” Cervero said. “This project allows us to blend great coffee, great food, and great space into an everyday experience that supports productivity, connection, and the exchange of ideas.”

Wantable continues to use the remainder of the building as office space.

