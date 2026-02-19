WurstBar on Brady Gets New Name

German-themed bar to reopen Saturday with new menu and name.

Back in 2021, WurstBar set out to bring a taste of Berlin to Milwaukee. After more than five years of serving German street food and beer, the tavern has outgrown its niche — and its name.

On Saturday, WurstBar will officially rebrand as Underground Tavern, debuting a new menu, updated decor and a fresh identity as a no-frills dive bar.

“When people heard the name WurstBar, their minds — understandably — went right to a German bar,” said Ryan Cooke, director of operations for ownership group Heard Hospitality. “As we started to get away from that, realizing it was too niche, it led to a point of confusion.”

Cooke described the shift as an evolution rather than a total reimagining. “Really, what we’re doing is taking what worked from WurstBar and giving it a new name to help customers really identify with what we’re trying to do,” he said.

Updated signage was recently installed at the location, 1239 E. Brady St., matching an interior refresh that includes neon lights, vintage signs and red bulbs for a moody look. The oft-complimented bones of the building will remain the same.

“We’re just going to lean more on the traditional Milwaukee bar aesthetic, but a lot of it will look pretty similar,” Cooke said.

The new name has a simple explanation: The tavern’s kitchen is located in the basement, and the rebrand is largely culinary, with most changes reflected on the menu.

Highlights include smoked wings, cheese curds and pretzel bites, with handhelds such as stuffed butter burgers, a caprese pesto bagel sandwich and a classic Philly cheesesteak.

“We’re excited because we did have a couple Philadelphians praise it,” Cooke said of the latter. “It seems odd coming out of a Milwaukee bar, but it’s awesome.”

On the beverage side, Underground Tavern will offer a wide selection of canned and tap beer, nonalcoholic beer, wine and seltzers — including a THC-infused option.

Despite the change on Brady Street, WurstBar will continue at Wisconsin State Fair, where it has earned a reputation as a regular contender in the annual Sporkies competition.

“We will still have everything the same at State Fair, so it will still be WurstBar and German-themed there,” said Abby Clements, marketing director for Heard Hospitality.

At a grand opening event Saturday, Underground Tavern will feature complimentary food samples, giveaways and a DJ set. The event begins at 4 p.m. Underground Tavern’s operating hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

Underground Tavern is one of several establishments under Heard Hospitality, which also operates Jack’s American Pub, Milwaukee Brat House and Wanaki Golf Course.

